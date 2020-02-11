Lewis Hamilton’s new-look hairdo stuns F1 fans

LEWIS Hamilton has shocked his 14.2 million Instagram followers with a posts of his new-look hairdo.

The shaggy haircut varies greatly from the tied-back style that fans have grown accustomed to over the past few years.

Hamilton posted the photo to Instagram and Twitter with the caption: "Caveman ting".

Hamilton is meeting with Mercedes bosses on Tuesday as he starts negotiations over a new $A346 million mega deal, The Sun reports.

The Formula 1 superstar will see Mercedes chief Toto Wolff for the first time in two months after the two put their contract negotiations on hold during F1's winter break.

Hamilton, whose current deal expires at the end of this season, had been linked with a switch to rival Ferrari.

I’m trying to imagine how Ron Dennis would have reacted if Lewis Hamilton had presented himself like this on social media in his McLaren days! Ron would have had a fit! 😬🥴🤯 https://t.co/e2CWRtIpbv — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) February 8, 2020

At the final race of last season in Abu Dhabi in November, Wolff admitted there was a 25 per cent chance Hamilton would join Ferrari.

However, he now appears more hopeful of re-signing the 35-year-old to a deal that could stretch to another three years.

Hamilton is due in at their Brackley HQ on Tuesday ahead of their car launch at Silverstone on Friday and Wolff is eager to catch up.

"We saw each other in the changing room before our Christmas party mid December, and I said 'we have to go talk'," Wolf said.

"Lewis said to me, 'We have no rush anyway because this is what we both want to do' and I said 'I agree with you.'

"We texted over the holidays regularly. And came to the conclusion that it's the unspoken thing that we leave each other in peace over January.

"We are all over each other during the season, so it was to keep that space.

"But I think with him coming back to Europe this week, this is where we're going to pick up the pole again and say 'what do we want to do here?'.

"We have technical meetings and we have the shakedown on Friday. We have six days testing in Barcelona and then there is plenty of time to sit down.

"But I am not stressed out about not having a signature on the dotted line. It just means that we have not come to the conclusion of our discussions but I am pretty optimistic that we will."

The 2020 F1 season commences in Melbourne on Saturday, March 15th.

This was published in The Sun and republished with permission.