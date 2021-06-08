Menu
A man has sustained serious head injuries after being attacked with a hammer during a home invasion.
News

Hammer attack home invasion victim in induced coma

Andrew Korner
8th Jun 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:12 PM
A man is in an induced coma with serious head injuries after he was bashed with a hammer during a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Ipswich detectives are on the hunt for at least two men who entered the victim's Whitehill Rd, Raceview home about 3.45am and demanded money.

It is believed the suspects took some personal property and remain at large, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Police believe he was struck with a hammer.

The man, aged 35, was later taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a fractured skull.

Police are awaiting the results of scans to confirm how serious the man's injuries are, but he was in an induced coma on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbours of the Raceview property reported hearing yelling around the time of the incident.

The street was closed off on Tuesday morning and traffic diverted as police commenced investigations.

The road has since been reopened, however, the house remains a crime scene.

Police are yet to release descriptions of the suspects.

