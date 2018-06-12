Hammerhead spotted off popular Coast beach

Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh

UPDATE 1PM: A MARINE biologist has weighed in after a three-metre hammerhead shark was spotted at a Sunshine Coast beach.

Doonan's Dr Julian Pepperell said hammerheads close to the shoreline along the Coast was "not unusual".

Shark watch website Dorsal reported the hammerhead lurking 100 metres off shore at Kings Beach yesterday evening.

It was spotted with another smaller unidentified shark.

"Hammerheads are a common catch, close to beaches and are even caught in shore," Dr Pepperell said.

"I know game fishing tournaments don't have to take their boats out too far.

"The two methods of catching sharks, nets and drum lines, unless the hammerheads are really big the nets are the more likely

"They're used to mainly catch tigers, whites and bull sharks but sometimes hammerheads as well."

Dr Pepperell said the shark could have been hunting for stingrays on the sandy shore.

