Buddy to miss, Giants wait on stars

Swans coach John Longmire knows his team is up against it this year. Picture. Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY have ruled superstar forward Lance Franklin out of this weekend's clash against Brisbane, while cross-town rivals GWS won't risk Lachie Whitfield against St Kilda in Canberra.

The Swans say Franklin isn't worth the risk against the Lions but are confident he will return the following round, after he was a late scratching from last Saturday's loss to the Giants.

GWS coach Leon Cameron said the Swans gave them their most bruising encounter of the season and as a result, Whitfield won't be able to back up after getting a bad cork to his thigh.

The good news for the Giants is that Stephen Coniglio is set to take on the Saints after avoiding surgery on a dislocated finger.

Cameron rated defender and captain Phil Davis a "70-30" chance of returning after he missed the Swans clash with an ankle injury.

Longmire said an early decision has been made on Franklin, however he is strongly considering an ahead-of-schedule return from a broken jaw for fellow forward, Will Hayward.

"Lance won't be playing this week. He's not going to be available. We'll give it another week and be pretty confident he'll be available next week," said Longmire.

Lance Franklin will miss at least one more week. Pic: Getty Images

"We scanned him on Friday morning and there was a slight strain there and we looked at that and talked about it last week and talked about it again this week.

"He had a limited pre-season, his age, all those things come into it, and we decided not to take the risk.

"It's too much of a risk to take, as much as we love him back in the team.

"We're looking at Will Hayward, he's a possibility to come back into the team this week."

Over at the Giants, Cameron was definitive that Whitfield is likely to miss at least a week, while Coniglio is set to be passed fit.

Lachie Whitfield is unlikely to play the Saints. Pic: Getty Images

"He's (Coniglio) avoided surgery which is fantastic. He's probably more likely to play than not which is pleasing," said Cameron.

"We all know he's got a finger issue and he's got to show us that functionally he's in the right capacity to play an AFL game. But it's looking a lot more likely than unlikely.

"Whitfield is more unlikely than likely to play. He copped a really good corkie, and it's still fairly sore today.

"I'm not saying it's impossible for him to get up but … we've had three days and he's still in a fair bit of pain.

"Phil is that 70-30 (per cent chance). We will assess him tomorrow. Sunday, Monday has been a little bit slower than what we would have hoped … if he's not right he's not right and other players will get an opportunity."