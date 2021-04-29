Hand embroidered hat designs on show at Beef

Ms Holland said the work could be tough on your hands and needles were constantly breaking.

As Rockhampton’s biggest event Beef Australia approaches, Julianne Holland is madly preparing behind the scenes for her stall there.

Ms Holland will be showcasing her hat label, Beltera, which features custom-designed and embroidered Akubras and felt hats, all self-handcrafted.

Ms Holland is based at Zilzie and moved to the region last year.

She was living in Western Australia and wanted to come back to the east coast and the Capricorn Coast appealed to her.

Ms Holland grew up in country Victoria but is no stranger to Central Queensland.

She was formerly a park ranger and was stationed at Eungella, Cape Hillsborough and Palmerston National Parks near Mackay.

“It was really a throw a dart at a map type situation, I took a risk and went for it,” she said.

It was the middle of COVID when Ms Holland decided to move and she had to drive through the Northern Territory instead of New South Wales due to lockdown.

“As soon as I arrived I knew it was right, the community has been so beautiful and welcoming, they have been so lovely to me and they have opened their arms up to me and my business, I feel at home completely,” she said.

Her embroidery business began when she was on secondment in Cape York as a ranger.

As a young child, Ms Holland’s grandmother taught her fancy work, the delicate embroidery into doilies.

“I look back on those times and think of them as some of the most special moments in my life,” she said.

Ms Holland went off as a teenager and adult and didn’t think much more of it.

She moved on to study fine art at university and was trained in oil paintings before taking up work as a park ranger.

As she couldn’t take her art supplies with her to her job at Cape York, her mother and grandmother sent her up her old biscuit tin of embroidery supplies.

The hat that started it all. Ms Holland picked up her ranger hat one day and stitched flowers on it and it led to her quitting her job one day to pursue her art full time.

One day she picked up her old hat and stitched some daisies on it.

“I didn’t think anything of it, I just thought it was cool,” Ms Holland said.

Going about her regular business, she wore her newly embroidered hat when she was out and was constantly getting asked where she got it from.

“Within six months of putting them out to the world, I had quit my job and was doing it full time because it just took off,” she said.

“Park ranger is one of the best jobs in the world you can get, it was a big call to leave that and pursue my dreams and follow my heart.

“It was a really beautiful evolution.

“I always said when I was a ranger, I am going to figure out a way to combine my two passions in life, which are creating art and nature and outdoors.”

Orders have come from people all over Australia, mostly from people rurally based, and some orders have also been sent to the United States and Canada.

A custom design stitched by Ms Holland.

Ms Holland collaborates with clients on a custom design, sketching it out before stitching it onto the hat.

The gumnut blossom is her favourite design to embroider and is quite popular among clients.

“The gumnut encapsulates the Australian spirit and honours this beautiful land we call home,” she said.

“This design has struck a chord with so many beautiful people across Australia and I always enjoy creating it.

“I can create the gumnut blossom design over and over and I love that it’s never the same.

“I draw each design freehand, so each gum leaf and blossom are different from the last.

“I think the gumnut blossom really represents Beltera as a brand, there are no two blossoms the same, and Beltera hats are just as individual.”

Ms Holland modelling one of her finished designs.

Ms Holland also has Aphrodite Art School, which she runs paint and sip workshops and art classes through.

“It’s a really cool space for anyone to come in and teach their own workshops.

“I teach a lot of them but I am also very welcoming to any other creative who might be interested in running a workshop.”

Ms Holland will have a stall at Beef Australia next week, where she will have hats with exclusive designs for sale.

“All of my hats are completely unique because they can’t be made two way the same,” she said.

She will also be taking orders for custom designs.

“People can come through, let me know what design they would like, what they are loving, what kind of hat.”

Jules stitches all of the designs herself.

