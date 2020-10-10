HANDMADE: Behind the scenes at a Yeppoon “hat lab”

Jess Roth started her handmade business Hidden Charlie 10 months ago and is now stocking to business across the region.

Jess Roth started her handmade business Hidden Charlie 10 months ago and is now stocking to business across the region.

FIND A JOB you love and you won’t work a day in your life.

This sentiment runs true for Capricorn Coast woman Jess Roth with her new business, Hidden Charlie.

The side hustle business sees Jess make bands on leather straps with accessories, to be put on hats.

It started out when Jess was going on holidays with her partner and she had a particular hat in mind she wanted to buy.

She couldn’t find the exact one anywhere and the closest one she could find was in America.

Jess’s uncle Ivan does a lot of leather work and she had an idea of going to him with her design and making it together.

Before she even had the chance to wear it, a friend asked to buy it off her.

One thing led to another and it seemed to catch on.

“After I sold my first few, I had so much support from people around town and family,” Jess said.

Jess makes the hat bands by hand, using cow or kangaroo hide.

Her loved ones pushed her to start it as a business and Hidden Charlie was born.

The name comes from inspiration from her Nanna who calls a head a “Charlie”, and with a hat – it is “hidden”.

With a background in graphic design, this was Jess’s first hobby that has really “stuck”.

“Because I love it so much, it’s not work to me,” she said.

“The fact I have found something I am so passionate about, I love doing it.

“I’ve had craft bits and pieces that I have started hobbies and gotten over it after a while

“This is the first thing I have been really passionate about.”

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin about how she got started, she said she owed all of it to her uncle Ivan.

He has a property out of town with a massive shed and Jess went out there once a week where he taught her all aspects of leatherwork and hand-stitching – making her do it over and over again until it was perfect.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been able to do my idea,” she said.

“I came up with my idea and look everywhere for this style of hat and I thought to myself between me and Ivan we will be able to do it.

“If it wasn’t for him, this wouldn’t have happened, he taught me everything I needed to know for leatherwork.”

Once she had a handle on it all, Jess bought the tools herself and she now works in what she calls “The Hat Lab” in her Barmaryee home.

Behind the scenes at Hidden Charlie.

She starts by planning a design brief and orders hats to suit the style.

Jess mostly uses two hat styles, a floppy style or hard fedora.

She is very particular on the quality of hats she uses and has tried out a few suppliers before she found one she was satisfied with.

“I had some arrive I wasn’t happy with and I would not use,” she said.

“I don’t let anything leave here unless I am 100 per cent happy with it.

“And everyone is really happy with them which makes me happy.”

The actual making process starts out with long strips of cow or kangaroo, which Jess cuts to size.

She then adds a wax to some to give a deeper colour or gloss, and then edges the leather and adds stitches or patterns.

The bands are stitched at the back with leather cord and finished off with studs, depending on the style.

Jess Roth at work making hat bands for her handmade business, Hidden Charlie.

The hats are stocked at some local businesses and she has an online shop.

“Between the three of them I run off my feet,” she said.

While she is still working part-time at a Yeppoon jewellers, she is considering doing markets if she can get enough stock made.

Looking ahead, Jess also has plans to expand the range with cuffs and jewellery.

HIDDEN CHARLIE

Visit here Etsy shop here

Also available at Gypsy Lane and The Hive Boutique pop up at Stockland Rockhampton

Handmade hat bands made in Yeppoon

