Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

Rockhampton Handmade Expo Market Coordinator Holly Sherwood with new business, Tips and Co, owners Tobey and Nathan Tipene. Vanessa Jarrett

HANDMADE businesses are becoming more and more popular in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

This can be seen through the range of new businesses showcasing their products at the monthly CQ Handmade Expo Markets.

Rockhampton Handmade Expo Market Coordinator Holly Sherwood said in the last two months she has seen an increase in new stallholders.

Between Saturday's market and last month's market, Ms Sherwood said there has been around 10 new businesses apply for a stall at the Rockhampton event.

"I think there is a lot of other markets locally now so more people are getting out there,” she said.

"More people are turning their hobby into a small business.”

Ms Sherwood said it was very important for locals to support handmade products.

"You should always get behind your local small business,” she said.

And you get excellent value for your money, a luring incentive for customers, Ms Sherwood added.

"Their good quality, and you know a lot of time and passion has gone into certain products.

"Because you can't buy it elsewhere, it's not the same as in all the shops.

"Most of the time it is a one-of-a-kind.”

Looking around the 64 stalls at the expo, Ms Sherwood said it was fantastic to see all the local talent on offer.

"It's all great quality, everyone is here for the same reason,” she said.

The first requirement to hold a stall at the handmade markets is your products and goods must be handmade, hand-baked or hand-grown with the exception of a few supplies thrown in.

All products must be handmade by the stall holder, a close family member, or third party selling handmade goods made in Australia.

"There is big variety here, a lot of children's clothing which I think is the same with a lot of markets,” Ms Sherwood said.

"We have bath products, home decor, accessories, plants, pretty much everything.”

The Handmade Expo alternates its monthly event between the Botanic Gardens and the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

"We mostly see a lot of families, it's different here (at the Botanic Gardens) to what we see at the Pavilion,” she said.

"It's a different demographic, different atmosphere, different people.”

The weather outside was glorious on Saturday at the Botanic Gardens as the temperature sat around 23C making it a picture perfect winter Queensland day.

"It is such a beautiful space here,” Ms Sherwood said.

"Considering the playground is just there for the kids, it makes for a good day out for families.”

MARKETS DATE CLAIMERS:

CQ Eat Street:

June 30, 4pm to 8pm, Rockhampton Showgrounds

CQ Mummas Markets:

July 1, 8am to 1pm, Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

CQ Handmade Expo:

July 21st, 8am to 1pm, Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

That Baby Market:

July 28, 8am to 12.30pm, Bauhinia House, Cnr Berserker and High Street

CQ Pregnancy, Birth, Baby and Beyond Expo: