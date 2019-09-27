Handrails to be installed outside shop fronts in Mt Morgan

Potential handrails for shopfronts in Mount Morgan as there has been complaints of trip hazards.

Potential handrails for shopfronts in Mount Morgan as there has been complaints of trip hazards.

WHILE IT may look a bit of a mess at the moment, works on upgrading the footpath in Mount Morgan CBD are nearing completion.

Councillors discussed the project at the Infrastructure Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The upgrade include replacing the existing old asphalt and concrete footpath with a new concrete footpath.

A complaint has been received there are now trip hazards near the shop entrances.

The natural slope of Morgan St has created a level of difficulty in providing a level entry into shops and as a result steps have had to be added.

Handrails have now been proposed to address trip hazard risks.

A series of options and designs were presented to council for the handrails.

They would be installed along the step sections.

It was discussed that a metal panel could be installed over the poles and artwork could be installed.

The project summary report states the footpath works are 95 per cent complete.

The CBD upgrade also includes improved bins and seating and stormwater drainage, which are both almost completed.

There has been some post and footings done at the museum.

Landscaping was due to begin last week and tactiles installation this week.

The project began in January and was allocated $850,000 however $1,332,359 has been spent to date with an excess of $327,781 spent.