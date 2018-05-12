Handwritten note to PM signals Rookwood urgency

FOR past five weeks, the people of CQ have patiently waited for the Prime Minister's response to the request to run Rookwood Weir as a joint venture.

The unusual suggestion of State and Federal governments operating the weir as a joint venture, sharing operating costs and profits, was made by the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk the day after Malcolm Turnbull's early April announcement for a boosted funding commitment of $176m towards the construction of Rookwood Weir.

The Morning Bulletin has pushed hard for the politicians to get together and find a resolution to the Rookwood Weir impasse, applying pressure through a front page story yesterday.

SEEKING HELP: The Queensland Premier and CQ's State politicians are seeking to partner with the Federal government. Leighton Smith

It has now it has been exclusively revealed that the bulldozers are finally on the verge of starting up with Mr Turnbull and Ms Palaszczuk firmly placing themselves on the same page with exchanged correspondence.

Speaking at Beef Australia 2018 yesterday, Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan proudly revealed the news of Mr Turnbull corresponding with Ms Palaszczuk, regarding this as an indication that the project was free to proceed.

"Yesterday the Prime Minister wrote to the Queensland Premier to confirm that the Australian Government was willing to work with the Queensland Government to make this happen,” Mr Canavan said.

The Morning Bulletin was given an exclusive insight into the contents of said letter from Mr Turnbull.

"The Commonwealth is prepared to consider jointly owning and operating the weir if this investment provides a return to the Commonwealth,” Mr Turnbull said.

"I understand Commonwealth officials are working with Queensland officials to explore, on a no prejudice basis, options for a possible joint venture equity or equity like structure to own and operate Rookwood Weir.

"I look forward to settling arrangements with you to build Rookwood Weir.”

Giving the clearly stated intent of the Prime Minister, as far as Mr Canavan was concerned, Rookwood was a done deal.

"From my perspective now, it is a green light for Rookwood and that means it's a green light for 2100 jobs, that means a green light to doubled agricultural production in our region, that's a green light for Central Queensland, for Gladstone and Rockhampton to be drought proofed,” Mr Canavan said.

The Study Area for the Rookwood Weir project encompasses urban, industrial/commercial and agricultural waterusers, as well as water infrastructure and services within three council areas: Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone. Frazer Pearce

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry offered an explanation for why she thought the Prime Minister took five weeks to respond to the Premier's letter.

"He's a busy man, he's been overseas, he's got a lot on his plate,” Ms Landry said.

With the Prime Minister's support now officially secured for a Rookwood Weir joint venture, Ms Landry said it was now time to get on with it.

"We've got to stop the bloody nonsense that's going on and just get on with the job,” she said.

In a late-breaking development yesterday, a copy of Premier Palaszczuk's letter to the Prime Minister was provided to The Morning Bulletin containing extremely encouraging language on the long-awaited project.

"I am supportive of the ongoing discussions between Queensland and Federal Government representatives in regard to finalising a partnership approach for delivering this vital piece of infrastructure,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In the mean-time I seek your agreement to get on with delivery of the project.

"As you know, the state-owned bulk water providers, SunWater Limited (SunWater) and the Gladstone Area Water Board, acting as joint proponents, have already made significant progress and preparations for the construction of Rookwood Weir.

WANTING PROGRESS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is an understanding between her and the Prime Minister on a way forward for the Rookwood Weir project. Allan Reinikka ROK100518apremier

"With your agreement, the Queensland Government intends to instruct the preferred construction authority, SunWater, to progress these preparatory construction activities shortly.

"As a joint proponent for the project's environmental approvals and detailed business case, SunWater has significant knowledge of the project.

"SunWater also owns water infrastructure in the Fitzroy Basin that will need to be operated in conjunction with Rookwood Weir; has a track record in delivering bulk water infrastructure; and has systems and processes for contracting with and supplying customers in the urban, industrial and agricultural sectors.

"I look forward to the Federal Government confirming acceptance of SunWater proceeding as the construction authority, so that planning and preparation works can continue and delays to the project are minimised.”

The letter ends with the handwritten note, "Malcolm, let's get construction under way as soon as possible”.