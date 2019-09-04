Handy tips from Hastings Deering to be the best applicant

HASTINGS Deering is one of the largest local employers of apprentices. The company in its entirety employs more than 3000.

More than 5 per cent of the workforce is made up of apprentices employed in diesel fitting, auto electrical and fabrication roles.

In its 30-year history Hastings Deering has trained almost 1700 apprentices and remains one of the largest trainers of apprentice diesel fitters in Australia. It has released some tips outlining what makes a prime job applicant.