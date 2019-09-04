Handy tips from Hastings Deering to be the best applicant
HASTINGS Deering is one of the largest local employers of apprentices. The company in its entirety employs more than 3000.
More than 5 per cent of the workforce is made up of apprentices employed in diesel fitting, auto electrical and fabrication roles.
In its 30-year history Hastings Deering has trained almost 1700 apprentices and remains one of the largest trainers of apprentice diesel fitters in Australia. It has released some tips outlining what makes a prime job applicant.
- Include an up-to-date resume outlining any work experience, part-time work, volunteering, hobbies etc.
- Include a short cover letter telling us why you are passionate about the apprenticeship you are applying for and how your extra-curricular activities demonstrate this.
- Find out as much as you can about Hastings Deering and the apprenticeship and use this knowledge to tailor your application to your own experience.
- Ensure your resume and cover letter are formatted well and are free of grammar and spelling mistakes.
- Take your time and thoroughly complete all questions and attach all requested documents.