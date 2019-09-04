Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUCCESSFUL: The Hastings Deering 2019 apprentice cohort.
SUCCESSFUL: The Hastings Deering 2019 apprentice cohort. Contributed
News

Handy tips from Hastings Deering to be the best applicant

4th Sep 2019 8:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HASTINGS Deering is one of the largest local employers of apprentices. The company in its entirety employs more than 3000.

More than 5 per cent of the workforce is made up of apprentices employed in diesel fitting, auto electrical and fabrication roles.

In its 30-year history Hastings Deering has trained almost 1700 apprentices and remains one of the largest trainers of apprentice diesel fitters in Australia. It has released some tips outlining what makes a prime job applicant.

  • Include an up-to-date resume outlining any work experience, part-time work, volunteering, hobbies etc.
  • Include a short cover letter telling us why you are passionate about the apprenticeship you are applying for and how your extra-curricular activities demonstrate this.
  • Find out as much as you can about Hastings Deering and the apprenticeship and use this knowledge to tailor your application to your own experience.
  • Ensure your resume and cover letter are formatted well and are free of grammar and spelling mistakes.
  • Take your time and thoroughly complete all questions and attach all requested documents.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: Capricorn Coast fire warning downgraded

    premium_icon Rolling coverage: Capricorn Coast fire warning downgraded

    Breaking Danger now passed, multiple fire crews are still keeping watch and conducting backburns to contain the fires.

    Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    premium_icon Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    Breaking “It’s about doing the right thing by the national interest,'' says PM

    Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    premium_icon Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    News Register for your spot in the popular free training sessions today

    Traffic control during smoke hazards a real concern

    premium_icon Traffic control during smoke hazards a real concern

    News Mather: 'It appears no-one has taken responsibility'