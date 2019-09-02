Hank's brave fight: Babies can be affected by strokes too

BRAVE FIGHTER: Hank Death turns one in October and has had to overcome many medical issues in his short lifetime.

CENTRAL Queensland parents Cassandra and Aaron Death count their blessings everyday that their son, Hank, has a strong fighting spirit. They have shared their story for National Stroke Week to educate others that babies and children can be affected as well.

LITTLE Hank Death was born at 12.22 pm on October 10, 2018. We were so blessed to finally have our little man in our lives after what felt like a lifetime of waiting.

Unfortunately immediately after birth Hank suffered a massive stroke which left him with a quarter of his brain filled with blood and clots.

He was seizuring and couldn't breathe and was placed on life support right there in front of our eyes.

Within hours he was in the transport life support capsule and on his way to Brisbane. He was rescued from Rockhampton by Katrina and the team from Brisbane's Neo Rescue.

Unfortunately because of how critical Hank was, neither myself or Aaron could travel with Hank so we had to take the gruelling 700km drive to Brisbane while Hank flew above us, not knowing if he would survive the flight.

We got to Brisbane and at 3am we were reunited with our precious little boy. It wasn't nice; he had a wall of machine and cords keeping him alive, he was on life support and anti-seizure medication and was basically laying there lifeless. The hardest thing was it took three days for tests to confirm it was in fact a stroke.

The medical team at Brisbane were incredible and if it wasn't for them, we know we wouldn't have Hank.

Hank was in neonatal critical care at Brisbane's Mater Hospital for roughly 27 days all up, with his parents and grandparents by his side every minute.

It was the fight that kept him going. He had sepsis, a brain bleed and uncontrollable seizures and yet he fought so hard. He finally he opened his eyes at day five and at day seven he started breathing on his own. He was able to have his life support removed on day 11 and in time all his cords were removed.

Day 14 we were transferred back to our local Rockhampton Hospital and back with all our family.

Hank has left-side body damage, mostly his arm and leg, from the stroke and also just recently was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a result of the stroke. He also has absence seizures from epilepsy.

Hank has had more battles in 10 months than most of us will but here we are in a few short months celebrating his first birthday. A day only 10 months ago we didn't think he would see.

Hank is a little champ. He has physio twice a week, swimming to help build his muscle tone, and is about to start more therapies as needed.

He has constant MRIs , doctors' appointments and head measurements and yet he doesn't stop smiling.

We are writing this for Stroke Week, to educate people that babies and children can have strokes. Strokes are invisible.

Our biggest challenge we face as a family is we constantly get "he looks so normal, are you sure it's a stroke?”.

A normal-looking person could be fighting a bigger battle than anyone could image.

This Stroke Week educate yourself, help spread awareness of of invisible illness and disease, and help make the world a much better place.

STROKE FACTS

Strokes kill more women than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer

In 2017 there were more than 56,000 new and recurrent strokes, one stroke every nine minutes

Around 30 per cent of victims are under 65

Use the test to recognise the signs

Face - Check their face. Has their mouth drooped?

Arms - Can they lift both arms?

Speech - Is their speech slurred? Do they understand you?

Time - Time is critical. If you see any of the signs, call 000 straight away.