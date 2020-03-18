Menu
Tom Hanks responds to Vegemite furore

by Lexie Cartwright
18th Mar 2020 11:23 AM

Tom Hanks has listened to our cries.

The Oscar winning actor, who has been self-isolating on the Gold Coast after testing positive to coronavirus last week, has responded to the national furore he caused when he uploaded a photo of his toast, which was topped with terrifying amounts of Vegemite.

Please explain.
While we love that such an international treasure is embracing our humble spread, the post was met with screams, tantrums and straight-up panic over how Hanks could possibly think his toast to Vegemite ratio was socially acceptable.

"Corona won't kill you but that amount of Vegemite will," one wrote, while another expressed, "That amount of Vegemite would put anyone in hospital. I developed a yeast infection just looking at this picture. (Also, best wishes for a speedy recovery.)"

coronaviruspromo

Taking to Instagram this morning, Hanks told his more than eight million followers he has "learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick".

On behalf of all Aussies, Hank you for seeing the light.

