Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Senator Hanson said there had always been “synergy” between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.
Senator Hanson said there had always been “synergy” between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.
Politics

Hanson backs KAP in major boost for party

by MADURA MCCORMACK
8th Oct 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pauline Hanson's One Nation has revealed it will preference Katter's Australian Party second on its how-to-vote cards, in what could be a major boost for the North Queensland minor party.

Senator Hanson said there had always been "synergy" between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.

"Regional Queenslanders are crying out for proper representation at this election and if the Katter's can help One Nation secure seats and vice versa, that will be a significant win for the regions, particularly those in the western and northern parts of the state," she said.

Pauline Hanson in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Pauline Hanson in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Reminding voters that how-to-vote cards were merely suggestions on where to place their crucial preferences, Senator Hanson said the LNP and Labor preferencing the Greens above each other was a "scary thought".

The KAP and PHON command three votes and one vote respectively on Queensland parliament's current seven-member crossbench.

Originally published as Hanson backs KAP in major boost for party

More Stories

katter australian party one nation pauline hanson queensland election 2020 queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates address Gracemere High School and bullying

        Premium Content Candidates address Gracemere High School and bullying

        News To build or not to build a high school at Gracemere, that is the question? Rocky’s candidates also explain what they’ll do to reduce school bullying.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Wednesday’s big stories. Find out the...

        ’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

        Premium Content ’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

        Health The organisation wants political parties to respond to its 11-Point Action Plan...

        $1m road upgrades completed in Kabra

        Premium Content $1m road upgrades completed in Kabra

        Council News The work included widening the intersection at Kabra Road and Boongary Road and...