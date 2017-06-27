Hanson channels foul-mouthed chef for Cap Coast cook off

Clinton and Juanita Thompson with Senator Pauline Hanson at the Causeway Lake Kiosk during her visit in February. Senator Hanson will return to the store, now run by Clinton's daughter Erin Robins, this Saturday to lend a hand. INSET: Gordon Ramsay.

VETERAN fish and chipper Pauline Hanson will dive back into the deep-fryer in a "Gordon Ramsay style takeover” of a Yeppoon business.

The outspoken Senator and One Nation leader will turn full circle when she serves her "authentic Pauline Hanson potato scallops” to the hungry masses at the Causeway Lake Kiosk on Saturday.

Ms Hanson's visit comes as Kiosk manager and mother-of-three Erin Robins joins hard-hit local businesses in their call for politicians to "see the struggle” within the depressed local economy.

"I have taken over management from my parents who had it for one-and-a-half years, but I heard it wasn't as popular before that,” Erin said of her business, formerly owned by Hanson supporters Clinton and Juanita Thompson.

"It is just the economy, we struggle to stay on top of things with staff wages and electricity and rent, it does make it hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"If they (politicians) can see the struggle there's more chance.”

Ms Hanson is no stranger to the region, but said in all her experience she has never witnessed so many empty stores, talk of other stores closing down and business owners uncertain of their futures.

She echoed Erin's concerns, claiming the government focused too much attention on Queensland's south-east corner, "short changing regional parts of the state as a result”.

"Electricity prices have skyrocketed, rents remain disproportionate to turnover, staff earn more an hour than the boss and like the Causeway Lake Kiosk, they're questioning their long term viability in the current economic climate,” Ms Hanson said.

"I've got a little bit of experience running a fish and chip shop, and I also know the hours that go into owning a small business - they're long, unforgiving on family time and not very rewarding at times.”

Ms Hanson said she would pull some Federal colleagues and business mates together to "massage the heart of Central Queensland”, and help revive the shop.

"I plan on showing Erin some of my own recipes, including the authentic Pauline Hanson homemade potato scallops,” she said.

"Fish and chip shops need a point of difference that people will drive miles to eat at and I believe everyone will want to try a Pauline Hanson potato scallop.”

Though one month into her management position, Erin is confident she and her five young employees could keep up with an aficionado like Ms Hanson.

She said it was vital businesses such as hers continued to ensure the younger generation could secure local jobs.

"I am just hoping people see there is new owners, new management and start coming back its such a beautiful spot,” she said.

"There is a sense the Causeway is lacking a bit of love.”