Hanson drops bombshell on Rookwood, northern infrastructure

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson was not impressed with the answers she was hearing from Senates Estimates this week regarding regional Queensland infrastructure projects. LUKAS COCH

ONE Nation party leader Senator Pauline Hanson has lobbed explosives into the hotly contested debate over northern infrastructure projects.

During Senates Estimates questioning on Monday of the independent statutory body mandated to prioritise and progress nationally significant infrastructure, Infrastructure Australia, Senator Hanson made a series of startling discoveries.

With both of the major political parties seeking to claim the title of chief infrastructure project drivers for regional Queensland, it's taken the leader of minor party One Nation to expose how our region was being short changed and the government were dragging their feet.

"What about the Rookwood Weir in Rockhampton?” Senator Hanson asked.

The committee responded with, "we've received some early information, but we haven't received the final business case yet”.

This is despite the final detailed business case being released online to much fanfare by the Queensland government over a month ago and federal government politicians making subsequent assurances that Infrastructure Australia were actively assessing the viability of the project.

"The business case was sent to IA the week before last and the general consensus is that a period of at least eight weeks will elapse before they are finished with it,” a government spokesman said last week.

Questions are now being raised about whether Central Queensland will have to wait two more months until Infrastructure Australia finally does access the business case and start processing it before a final funding decision was made by the federal government on the Rookwood Weir project.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Government said the Premier has written to the Prime Minister advising that her government will proceed to construction as soon as possible if the Turnbull Government increases its commitment to 50 per cent of the revised construction costs plus 50 per cent of the operational costs and any delay is a matter within the Turnbull Government.

A spokesman for Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said he understood the business case for Rookwood Weir had been received by Infrastructure Australia on February 9 and was being assessed.

In addition to identifying the Rookwood Weir assessment oversight, Senator Hanson made another discovery in her continuing questions of panel of three Infrastructure Australia employees and Leader of the Nationals in the Senate, Nigel Scullion.

Infrastructure Australia revealed they had not considered any major infrastructure funding for projects north of the Sunshine Coast.

Given these discoveries, Senator Hanson was adamant that both major parties had lost interest in regional Queensland with no nation building projects planned for regions outside of the South East corner.

"All I hear are pork barrelling commitments from Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten,” Senator Hanson said.

"It's becoming very clear to voters neither follow through on their promises and there's little wonder why no one trusts politicians. They're all talk with no action.

"One needs to question whether the Brisbane line still exists when it comes to jettisoning the rest of Queensland.”

Senator Hanson said Regional Queensland would always play poor cousin to Brisbane while Labor and the LNP held the balance of power in our Governments.

She pledged to continue her efforts asking questions on behalf of Regional Queensland as part of a week-long estimates program.

A spokesman for Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has disputed Senator Hanson, providing a list of Infrastructure Australia's priority projects, which weren't focused on the south east of Queensland, offering potential infrastructure solutions for which a business case has not yet been completed,

This included the Bruce Highway upgrades, Mackay Ring Road Stage 1, Mount Isa-Townsville rail corridor upgrade, Gladstone Port land and sea access upgrade and Lower Fitzroy River water infrastructure development.

When Senator Hanson's spokesman was provided with this list he said, "We see a lot of talk from the Government on these projects, but we're yet to see any shovels in the ground.”

Ms Landry was approached for comment and is expected to respond Senator Hanson's allegations today.