HANSON: Hold a royal commission into Family Law system

JUNE 30 didn't just mark the end of the financial year, it also symbolised another destructive milestone in Queensland Family Law, with our state's judges issuing an average of more than 200 Domestic Violence orders a day.

A startling 52,914 DVOs were recorded between July 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019, with 77% issued to protect aggrieved women.

The truth is, Domestic Violence Orders have become the choice of weapon in family law disputes across Australia and the impact it's having on men is fuelling the denial of access to children and increasing daily suicide rates.

Rockhampton registered the tenth largest number of DVO applications across Queensland, yet the seventh largest in contravention charges.

Under changes to the Queensland Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act 2012, the meaning of domestic violence was broadened beyond the physical and sexual abuse of a person.

The preamble to the Act goes as far as singling out men as the most likely perpetrators of domestic violence, yet the broader definition would likely trip up just as many women if men knew the finer detail of the law.

In fact, many people would be surprised to learn that reading a person's SMS messages or monitoring a person's social media account now amounts to domestic violence.

So too does any repeated derogatory taunt, for example, you've put on weight, or, I don't like the colour of your hair.

And to rub salt into the wound of many who find themselves defending a Domestic Violence Order, it takes just "fear” to find yourself slapped with a date before your local magistrate.

Have no doubt, I detest any genuine case of violence towards another person and believe those who think it's acceptable to threaten or carry out any form of harm towards another should be dealt with appropriately.

Conversely, if false or embellished accusations are used to punish a partner during family law disputes or separation, tougher penalties and cost orders should be imposed.

I've made Family Law reform a priority of One Nation's during this term of Parliament and with the shared balance-of-power in the Senate, I will use the opportunity to place greater pressure on the Morrison Government to hold a royal commission into a broken Family Law system.

I trust the newly appointed Assistant Minister for Children and Families, Michelle Landry, will join me in my efforts to see this royal commission come to fruition.

Senator Pauline Hanson