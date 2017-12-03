Hanson returns fire over GKI cruise expense claims

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (centre) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she displays a coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. One Nation senators visited the reef to highlight "untruths" regarding the health of the reef. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (centre) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she displays a coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. One Nation senators visited the reef to highlight "untruths" regarding the health of the reef.

SUNDAY: PAULINE Hanson's office has responded to the allegations raised by Fairfax Media's investigation into the cost of a cruise she took to Great Keppel Island last year.

A spokesperson for Ms Hanson said the reports were not accurate.

They said Ms Hanson and three staff travelled to Rockhampton to view healthy parts of the Great Barrier Reef and attend a Veterans forum on PTSD at Emu Park.

She was joined by New South Wales Senator Brian Burston and Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts.

The statement said invitations from tourism operators were not uncommon, nor were invitations to other businesses.

"It's important that when One Nation Senators make decisions on legislation that will affect businesses in Queensland, we know what the facts are,” the statement read.

"I'm tired of being told the reef is dead or dying, when quite clearly the section we were shown had gone through a rejuvenation period after being bleached.

"The Allen family and staff aboard the Freedom Fast Cats have been strong advocates for the Keppel region.

" They're proud of their business, they're proud of what Keppel can offer and they simply want politicians and the public to know the region is open for business and is looking more spectacular than ever.”

"I can assure the people of Queensland, I don't take these trips for leisure purposes. I trust all members of the media will declare their fringe benefit of $130 each to The Australian Tax Department also.”

SATURDAY: ONE Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has come under fire for failing to declare a Capricorn Coast cruise which may have breached parliamentary rules.

In November last year, Ms Hanson took a group of One Nation politicians and media to Great Keppel Island in a bid to show southern parts of the Great Barrier Reef had not been affected by widespread coral bleaching.

Fairfax Media reports the cruise was a gift from Yeppoon-based Freedom Fast Cats.

They report parliamentary records show Ms Hanson and the two One Nation Senators who travelled with used travel entitlements to pay for return flights to Rockhampton, but none used charter entitlements to pay for the cruise.

However Max Allen, from the family-run business, told The Morning Bulletin today the politicians were not gifted the charter.

He said six people paid for normal ferry transfers, at $130 each.

Mr Allen said it was members of the media who were gifted the cruise, because they believe it was of public interest.

One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson (centre) and Malcolm Roberts listen to marine scientist Alison Jones as she displays a coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The senators visited the reef to highlight "untruths" regarding the health of the reef.

Fairfax Media reported Freedom Fast Cats quoted them $4500 for a similar private cruise package, but Mr Allen told The Morning Bulletin the One Nation crew were only out for "less than a quarter of a day”.

He said a similar length cruise would cost approximately $1200.

The higher figure was indicative of a full day private charter.

Mr Allen said the company regularly offered a cheaper rate for charter cruises for education purposes, to allow school groups and the like to explore the reef.

He said the company felt it was important to show the Southern Great Barrier Reef had not been affected to the same extent as northern parts, which is why they supported the One Nation cruise.

The Morning Bulletin has attempted to contact One Nation for a response.

However, Fairfax Media reported Ms Hanson would update her register of interests to reflect the cruise, despite believing any expenses associated were under the $300 threshold for Senate disclosures.