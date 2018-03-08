Hanson says expensive power is hurting CQ manufacturers

Glen Dobinson of Dobinson's Springs and Suspension with Senator Pauline Hanson in Rockhampton.

HIGH power prices are hurting local businesses and One Nation's leader Pauline Hanson returned to Rockhampton today to strongly urge the government to remedy the situation.

Senator Hanson visited Rockhampton's Dobinsons Spring and Suspension, who are a poster child for the local manufacturing industry struggling with increasing energy costs, to champion their cause.

Founded in 1953, Dobinsons currently employs 55 people and exports to 50 countries.

The company has been forced to become experts on energy consumption, including a $1.2 million investment two years ago of 2100 solar panels.

Dobinsons Spring and Suspension owner Glen Dobinson, who had welcomed ALP, LNP and now ONP party members through his doors over the past year, was desperate for a solution to their power cost woes.

Mr Dobinson said over the past decade, they had seen a 290 per cent increase in their power costs.

Senator Hanson blamed government policy, a lack of competition, the cost of renewables, the lack of a new coal fired power station, for driving up electricity prices which were in turn stifling employment and pressuring companies to move their operations offshore.

"The biggest thing that is affecting businesses right across Queensland is electricity costs and charges, it needs to be addressed,” Senator Hanson said.

"In this area, there is no competition, Ergon controls the electricity prices, that is not right.”

She announced her intention to speak with the ACCC to question why there wasn't more competition in CQ.