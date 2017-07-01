24°
Hanson: Sky-rocketing power bills frying small business

Michelle Gately
| 1st Jul 2017 4:56 PM
Senator Pauline Hanson gets back to her roots cooking fish and chips at the Causeway Lake Kiosk on the Capricorn Coast.
Senator Pauline Hanson gets back to her roots cooking fish and chips at the Causeway Lake Kiosk on the Capricorn Coast.

ALTHOUGH she relished the chance to step back into the fish and chip shop today, Pauline Hanson won't be battering potato scallops for much longer preferring instead to save her battering for fellow pollies in Canberra.

The fiery Senator was back behind the cooker at the Causeway Lake Kiosk near Yeppoon as hundreds of locals and tourists turned out to enjoy the perfect Queensland winter's day and some of the One Nation leader's signature scallops.

But there was a serious side to Ms Hanson's return to Central Queensland.

The start of July marks an increase in electricity prices, a sky-rocketing cost Ms Hanson said struggling small businesses just can't cope with.

Ms Hanson said One Nation would support the development of a new coal-fired generator for North Queensland.

"It is devastating what is happening,” she said.

"I've seen the number of shops that have closed or up for lease, small businesses are struggling, they're going under.

"You've got owners that are working six or seven days a week just to make ends meet and what will be the straw that will break the camel's back will be the rising electricity prices.

"I'm in fear now of what is going to happen in the state and around the country because it's just going to break a lot of people.”

Ms Hanson said gas stations also needed to be fired up again to cope with growing electricity demand.

She said new solar initiatives, including a new Bouldercombe solar farm expected to power over 60,000 homes, were not enough and coal was needed for base supplies.

The Causeway Lake Kiosk's owner Erin Robin pays roughly $14,000 a quarter, but Ms Hanson said it wasn't uncommon citing several Longreach pubs paying between $16,000 and $20,000 a quarter.

"They are going under, and that's before the price hikes,” she said.

"All our governments have to start waking up to themselves.”

In a bid to directly help at least one small business, Ms Hanson donated a new sign board to the kiosk and will pay for the installation of two new cookers.

It's a lifeline for Ms Robin, who said they were falling more behind as new bills and expenses outstripped takings.

The day was a success in her eyes, but she hopes those who came today will return, especially now the politician has gifted the kiosk her secret potato scallop recipe.

"We're already struggling as it is so if the prices of electricity keep rising we're just getting more and more behind,” she said.

"To get more small businesses in the area would be amazing, but the effort and the time that go into it are a downfall.”

Ms Robin said politicians needed to realise she wasn't an isolated case and economic hardship wasn't restricted to Central Queensland.

"You need to see it to really understand it,” she said.

Topics:  capricorn coast causeway lake electricity bills one nation pauline hanson pauline hanson's one nation

