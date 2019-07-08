Hanson to broadcast from struggling Livingstone town

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson will spend two days this week amongst Marlborough residents in a bid to shine a light on the struggling Central Queensland town and help bolster tourism and visitor numbers.

Ms Hansen said following the Defence Department's buy up of at least 17 farming properties over the past 12 months, the town has experienced a sharp decline in local business and now greatly relies on passing traffic to remain viable.

She has called on her friends in the media to shine a light on the town of 33 homes and will broadcast an entire hour, live tonight from the Marlborough Hotel on Paul Murray Live.

"Paul Murray has been a strong supporter of struggling regional towns and regularly does his show from pubs across the country, so when I mentioned to him I'd like to promote Marlborough, he said 'let's do it',” Ms Hansen said.

"Most politicians overlook the small towns, which is why regional Australia is losing its voice.

"I was elected to represent the smaller towns like Marlborough as much as I was to represent the bigger ones.

"There's plenty of grey nomads on the road at this time of the year and they're essential to the economic survival of regional towns across Australia, so hopefully they're watching Paul Murray Live tomorrow night and they'll consider putting Marlborough on their itinerary.”

Senator Hanson listed a number of reasons tourists and day trippers might want to visit the town, but honed in on the museum as one of the hidden gems travellers would find interesting.

"Marlborough has a great little museum that displays over 100 years of farm equipment, vehicles, the old railway station and a rich and often unknown mining history for chrysoprase that looks like jade.”

The coverage will be broadcast live across the nation from 9pm on the Sky and WIN Networks.