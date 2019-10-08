Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INQUIRY ADVOCATES: One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson and Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts joined protesters calling for an inquiry into Australia's Family Law system.
INQUIRY ADVOCATES: One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson and Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts joined protesters calling for an inquiry into Australia's Family Law system.
News

Hanson to host Family Law Inquiry information night

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you are unhappy with the current Family Law system, there’s never been a better opportunity to ensure your voice is heard loud and clear.

One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson will host an information night in Rockhampton on Wednesday to help locals learn how to make a submission to the upcoming Australian Parliament Family Law Inquiry.

Senator Pauline Hanson said the session aims to assist those with questions, and also provide advice on how to prepare a submission for the inquiry.

Announced after long-term lobbying by Senator Hanson, the inquiry is described as the most comprehensive review in decades of Australia’s Family Law and Child Support systems.

She said the information seminar came as a result of an invitation to Senator Hanson from One Nation’s Candidate for Keppel, Wade Rothery.

The information forum is free, but seating is limited to 130 so it’s advisable to register your attendance online at the Eventbrite website.

An information leaflet is also available at Senator Hanson’s Facebook page, “Pauline Hanson Please Explain”.

Who: Senator Pauline Hanson and Candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery

What: Family Law Inquiry public info session.

Where: Rocky Sports Club 1 Lion Creek Road Wandal

When: Wednesday, October 9 from 6pm to 8pm

Register: Visit here

family law inquiry pauline hanson tmbcommunity tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Waterbombers tackle North Rocky bushfire

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Waterbombers tackle North Rocky bushfire

    Breaking The CQ region is on high alert with heatwave conditions expected.

    Business returns 14 months on after horrific fire

    premium_icon Business returns 14 months on after horrific fire

    News The building was completely destroyed and had to be rebuilt with new walls, ceiling...

    See the moment fire destroys a car in North Rockhampton

    premium_icon See the moment fire destroys a car in North Rockhampton

    News VIDEO: A car has been destroyed by fire in North Rockhampton

    MORNING REWIND: Fires threaten Mt Morgan homes

    MORNING REWIND: Fires threaten Mt Morgan homes

    News From bush fire danger to court claims and a heatwave, keep up with all out biggest...