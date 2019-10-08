Hanson to host Family Law Inquiry information night

INQUIRY ADVOCATES: One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson and Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts joined protesters calling for an inquiry into Australia's Family Law system.

IF you are unhappy with the current Family Law system, there’s never been a better opportunity to ensure your voice is heard loud and clear.

One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson will host an information night in Rockhampton on Wednesday to help locals learn how to make a submission to the upcoming Australian Parliament Family Law Inquiry.

Senator Pauline Hanson said the session aims to assist those with questions, and also provide advice on how to prepare a submission for the inquiry.

Announced after long-term lobbying by Senator Hanson, the inquiry is described as the most comprehensive review in decades of Australia’s Family Law and Child Support systems.

She said the information seminar came as a result of an invitation to Senator Hanson from One Nation’s Candidate for Keppel, Wade Rothery.

The information forum is free, but seating is limited to 130 so it’s advisable to register your attendance online at the Eventbrite website.

An information leaflet is also available at Senator Hanson’s Facebook page, “Pauline Hanson Please Explain”.

Who: Senator Pauline Hanson and Candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery

What: Family Law Inquiry public info session.

Where: Rocky Sports Club 1 Lion Creek Road Wandal

When: Wednesday, October 9 from 6pm to 8pm

Register: Visit here