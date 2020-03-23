Hapless thief drops ID and phone as he flees

The 22-year-old saw a car open and unoccupied outside an Emu Park pub, it was an opportunity he could not resist.

WHEN Thomas Whittingham saw a car open and unoccupied outside an Emu Park pub, it was an opportunity he could not resist.

The 22-year-old stole cash from the centre console before being caught by the car owner. They had an altercation and Whittingham fled on foot.

His mobile phone and his 18-plus identification card had fallen into the car.

That allowed police to trace Whittingham to a Zilzie address and he was charged.

On Thursday he pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to entering premises and stealing outside the Pine Beach Hotel on February 10.

The court heard that he had no criminal history and was unemployed, receiving disability benefits.

Magistrate Cameron Press placed Whittingham on 12 months’ probation with conditions. No conviction was recorded.