Happy 21st birthday... and here's your fine

MASON Jay Jones had a 21st birthday he'll never forget.

On his birthday, Wednesday, Jones pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to contravening a direction in a Safe Night Precinct and being refused entry to a licensed premises.

Between midnight and 1am on September 9, Jones was refused entry to the Giddy Goat, he argued and was ordered to leave by police. He was fined a total of $800, no conviction was recorded and the magistrate wished him a happy 21st.