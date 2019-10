Lyn Laskus, Karen Wheatland, Sonny, Heather McIntosh and Jane Curley at the CAA birthday celebrations

Lyn Laskus, Karen Wheatland, Sonny, Heather McIntosh and Jane Curley at the CAA birthday celebrations

Animal lovers mingled in the shade at St Aubins Sunday afternoon to celebrate the 21st birthday of Capricorn Animal Agency.

CAA places animals with foster carers and arranges microchipping and desexing prior to placing cats and dogs with their forever families.

See The Morning Bulletin’s photo galleries of adopted pets online.