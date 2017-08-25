27°
Happy Birthday: Berserker St State School turns 100

Derek Zomer | 25th Aug 2017 6:19 AM
MILESTONE: Berserker Street State School celebrates its 100-year anniversary in 2017.
WERE you to cast a downward glance to Berserker Street State School yesterday you might have found yourself a bit shocked to read the number 100 spelled out across the field.

That is unless you were aware that the school had come together to celebrate its 100-year anniversary and had just set about creating a memento for all to remember.

That memento would come in the form of a photograph, depicting the students in solidarity

as they stood side by side and looking skywards towards the drone capturing the image.

The formation was put into action around midday, all the students falling into place as their teachers stood to the side to underline the image and contribute to the lasting memory.

With that bit of effort, the school began its celebration of when it first opened its doors in 1917, an effort the teachers wholeheartedly resonated with.

One such teacher, former student Kylie Shelton, emphasised this as she explained how special this picture really was.

"We wanted something unique,” she said

"And this photo is really special. We'll be selling it to our school community as a memento to keep the rest of their lives.”

The hundred-year celebration isn't limited to just photos, with a steady slew of events lined up to take place on September 8 and 9.

Included among these events is a recreation of a 1917 photograph the school has maintained, to take place on the 8th for past and present members of the school and their guests.

Famous students from the school's past will also be celebrating, with figures like Melbourne Storm player Cameron Munster, opera singer Helen Donaldson and Olympic field hockey player Jamie Dwyer all sending video messages to the students to celebrate.

These messages, which will be played for students on the 8th, will also be played publicly on the 9th.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
