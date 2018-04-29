HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Yeppoon celebrates its 150 year milestone

HISTORY: Today marks 150 years since the township now known as Yeppoon was proclaimed. Bullock wagons travelled on the beach at low tide to reach areas north of spring Head (Bluff).

HISTORY: Today marks 150 years since the township now known as Yeppoon was proclaimed. Bullock wagons travelled on the beach at low tide to reach areas north of spring Head (Bluff). Contributed

YEPPOON is celebrating a very special milestone today.

150 years ago, the coastal township was formed, and has since gone on to become one of Central Queensland's hottest attractions.

Yeppoon was surveyed in 1872 before the first land sale was held on April 4, 1873.

Its community has since expanded, and various industries have secured employment for Yeppoon's residents and brought more people to the town.

Timber getting, fishing and agriculture have played an important role in laying down the foundations for Yeppoon.

However, it was sugar cane which was the first large industry to hit the town, which led to the establishment of the Yeppoon Sugar Company in 1883; a year which also marked the beginning of the Yeppoon Hotel.

Two years later, the Yeppoon State School (Provisional) was established.

The railway found its way to the town in late 1909, after St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and the School of Arts were built in 1889 and 1897 respectively.

Yeppoon's history will be presented in a reproduction of the Yeppoon Centenary 1868 - 1968 booklet.