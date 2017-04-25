Crazy costs force group to abandon tourism park project

TRAVELLER: A plan to open caravan sites at the Yeppoon Showgrounds has been dropped by the Show Society.

IN A win for a Yeppoon business owner, the contentious plan to open caravan spaces at the showgrounds has been scrapped.

The Yeppoon and District Show Society led the push for a caravan area at the Yeppoon Showgrounds in a bid to provide travellers with a lower cost accommodation alternative and boost tourism.

Livingstone Shire Council supported the planning department's recommendation for the conditional use of a limited area of the showground for caravan sites and approved the application in December last year.

But now the Show Society, has decided not to go ahead with the plan.

The conditional approval would have seen a maximum of 15 sites take up almost 7% of the showgrounds with a requirement a percentage of the approved area would remain available for the regular Saturday Community Markets carpark.

Dhani Dunne, who owns Blue Dolphin Caravan Park just 350m down the road from the showgrounds, spoke out against the application last year as she believed it would negatively impact her business.

"Whilst many other Queensland Showgrounds accommodate caravans, most of these are out west and in areas where they don't have other commercial caravan parks to accommodate these travellers, so it is necessary to attract caravanners to stay and spend money locally," she said.

"However our situation is very different, as we have multiple caravan parks for caravanners to choose from and we live in paradise; people want to come and visit."

Ms Dunne lodged an appeal in the Planning and Environment Court in March this year on the grounds there was no economic demand for the facility and it wouldn't strengthen the Shire's tourism industry.

A spokesperson for the Yeppoon and District Show Society said the appeal had no impact on their decision to step away from the project which they decided to do before the appeal was lodged.

Instead, an increased financial burden on the organisation from the council forced their hand to abandon the showground caravan park.

"The costs the Livingstone Shire were going to impose because of the caravan area would have made it no longer viable because it was for the community, not just for us," the spokesperson said.

"There was no point continuing."

Earlier yesterday Livingstone Council's director of Community and Planning, Brett Bacon, said he was advised the Show Society was not going to defend the appeal.

"There was no consideration on the merit (of the appeal) by the court, it was purely the applicants not defending the appeal so the appeal was upheld," Mr Bacon said.

Ms Dunne was unavailable for comment yesterday.