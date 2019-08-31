HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Meet Central Queensland's best dads

Travis Parsons sent in this photo of his father Colin Parsons.

Travis Parsons sent in this photo of his father Colin Parsons. Travis Parsons

WITH Father's Day just around the corner, we asked our reader's why they thought their dad was the best in Central Queensland.

Here are ten of CQ's best dads!

Sharna Parsons commented her dad Colin Parsons was the best because he worked hard to support their family.

"He worked at the meat works for 22 years to make sure myself and my siblings were looked after,” she commented on Facebook.

"Sadly this year he passed away on his way to work.

"He is the best because he never made his kids, his friends, his grandkids and especially his wife feel left out or unwanted.

"My dad is the best because he loves everyone and had a heart of gold for anyone.”

Travis Parsons also commented saying Colin was the most hard working dad and made sure everyone was looked after.

Sharna Parsons sent in this photo of her father Colin Parsons at her 18th birthday last year at The Frenchville Sports Club. Sharna Parsons

Deb Weisse commented this was going to be her dad's 11th Father's Day.

"I would like him to know how important he is to our little family,” she said.

"He gives endlessly of his time, energy and love.

"If I had to make a choice for a dad, I would make the very same one and that is you.

"He always puts his family first and every decision he makes is for my future.

"I am so proud to have you as my dad.

"Enjoy Father's Day dad. Love you most.”

Deb Weisse sent in this photo of her father. Deb Weisse

Janita Sheppard thinks her dad is the best in the whole world.

"He has always been there for me I am forever grateful,” she said.

"He is such a hard worker and makes sure our family has everything we need and more.

"I love him so very much.

"Thank you Dad!”

Dianne Sheppard also commented he was "a champion, father, husband and my little brother”.

"So much love,” she said.

Janita Sheppard sent in this photo of her father with all of his beautiful grandchildren. Janita Sheppard

Rochelle-May Nicola commented her dad George Samuel James Fuller was the best.

"He's a hard worker who continues to work hard no matter what,” she said.

"As kids growing up he has always put us first.

"He misses out just so we can have the things we need.

"He's definitely one of the best people and will always help anyone who needs it.

"I love my dad and I'm forever grateful for everything he does and still continues to do for us and our mum.️

"I love you dad.”

Rochelle-May Nicola sent in this photo of her father George Samuel James Fuller with her daughter. Rochelle-May Nicola

Emily Tysoe commented her dad Jason Tysoe was the rock of their close family.

"He is supportive, caring and always up to help anyone,” she commented on Facebook.

"After a major scare with bad health last year he is now recovering and enjoying his life with his first grandson and family️.

"We all love him very much.”

Sarah Tysoe also commented their dad was undoubtedly the best.

"He holds us all together, he raised us right, he has a good heart and he works hard,” she commented.

"We nearly lost him last year and even though we're both older children it was the scariest time of our lives.”

Emily Tysoe sent in this photo of her father Jason Tysoe and son Levi the day after he was born at Rockhampton Base Hospital. Emily Tysoe

Erin Perry commented her dad was the family's rock.

"We have been through a lot over the years as a family and he has always been there for everyone,” she commented on Facebook.

"His two granddaughters are the apple of his eyes.

"He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone out. He is a legend!”

Erin Perry sent in this photo of her father Jim holding his eldest granddaughter Meg for the first time. Erin Perry

Deborah Connolly commented her father was the best because he survived Vietnam.

"He is the best Father, grandad and great grandad,” she commented on Facebook.

"He was an avid SES volunteer for many years, active Rotarian for over 30 years and recently beat stage four cancer and is in complete remission.”

Deborah Connolly sent in this photo of her father at Keppel Sands during the last State of Origin. Deborah Connolly

Sammy Hill's dad is an amazing bloke and one of the best poppy's to her son.

"I'm so thankful to have him in both of our lives,” she said.

"We love you so much Dad.”

Sammy Hill sent in this photo of her father. Sammy Hill

Kirsten Dunphy's baby also thinks her dad Joe is the best.

"My dads is the best because not only does he work on a farm with animals I can ride but also makes me laugh, cuddles me, sings slim dusty songs and after a long day of work he'll come home and give me a bubble bath.”

"Happy first Father's Day Daddy!”

Kirsten Dunphy sent in this collage of dad Joe with his daughter Fay. Kirsten Dunphy

Kirsten Dunphy commented her father Allan was the best.

"He is there to lend a hand from mowing our yard, fixing the stairs or carrying furniture,” she said.

"Dad loves a good joke and always has us laughing or rolling our eyes at dad jokes.

"This year Dad is celebrating being a pop too with his first granddaughter Fay.”