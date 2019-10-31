Menu
Halloween at Ramsay (back)Pharmacy Toni Cowan, Kaitlin McDMcDonagh, Rachel Wojtas, Karl Ward and Jodie Lindsay. Front Eileen Omlid and Natalie Bartholomaeus.
News

Happy Halloween: Pharmacy staff embrace tradition with style

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
31st Oct 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCARY is out ... Aussie is in. Toni Cowan and her fellow crew members from Ramsey Pharmacy in North Rockhampton have redefined Halloween costuming.

While the nation has decided to embrace the tradition typically celebrated by people across the United States, the team from this Northside Plaza shopfront yesterday adopted an Australiana theme to mark the occasion.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase the talents of our make-up artists and creative team members who made their own outfits,” she said.

“It’s not so much about trick or treating but getting dressed up.”

Staff were decked out in their gear to portray such characters as Annabelle, a vampire bride, an Australian lifesaver, Beeteljuice and a sabre-toothed tiger.

