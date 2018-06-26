Happy news for mum who lost son in tragic choking accident

ANNA Davis, who lost her three-year-old son Alby Fox in a heart-wrenching choking accident, is about to welcome a new baby into the world.

The Tasmanian mother, who has three children - Sage Mila Wren, Alby Fox and Acre Roo - is pregnant with her fourth child.

The new baby's imminent arrival comes just four months after she said goodbye to her middle child.

The adorable three-year-old tragically passed away in his mother's arms after a bouncy ball got trapped in his windpipe at the family's home in Wynyard, in the state's north-west.

Life and death collide

In a devastatingly intimate post to her business's Instagram, the.small.folk, Anna has shared the conflicting emotions flooding her heart ahead of the new baby being born.

She explained how she felt her unborn baby kick as she watched in desperation as Alby's life slipped away in February.

"While paramedics fought to bring our precious Alby back from the heavens, I knelt by his side, with his hand clutched in my own, as our unborn babe kicked inside my womb," she wrote in the Instagram post.

"And in that moment, the overwhelming contrast of life and death reared its ugly beauty in a way I never conceived possible."

'Surrender to the grief and set it free'

Anna, who is overdue with her fourth baby, also gives a heartbreaking insight into the difficulty she has faced navigating both grief and excitement around her baby's due date.

"The last few days have been spent swimming through a tidal wave of grief, grappling with the almost incomprehensible thoughts of one sweet life slipping through our fingers only four months ago, while physically and mentally preparing to guide our next little starling into the universe," she says.

"Sometimes this grief is raw and unbridled and takes us all by surprise. And all that we can do is surrender, allow our tears to cleanse the fire, and then set it free."

The words were accompanied by a picture of Anna pregnant with Alby at 41 weeks.

Alby's death touched people around the world

Details of Alby's untimely and tragic death were made public on a gofundme page, which raised more than $200,000 from worldwide donations in days for the family.

On Monday, February 16, tittle Alby had been playing with a bouncy ball that had arrived earlier that morning in a package filled with party favours for his upcoming 4th birthday celebrations.

The ball - bigger than a 50-cent piece - became stuck in his windpipe, preventing his ability to breathe.

His mother was just metres away when it happened, was by his side in seconds, and gave him CPR for 16 minutes before paramedics arrived. Despite all of their best efforts, he tragically passed away in their arms.

Anna with her children, (top right clockwise) Alby, Acre and Sage. Picture: Instagram.

This story orignally appeared in Kidspot and has been republished with permission.