COURT: Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard the victim found 105 missed calls and 356 SMSs from the man
Crime

Harassing texts still breach DV orders

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd May 2018 8:34 AM
A MAN was in Biloela, drunk, when he decided to breach a domestic violence order by leaving threatening and derogatory messages on a woman's voice mail.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 14 to the charge.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the victim found 105 missed calls and 356 texts from the man from between April 10 to 14.

He said the messages contained negative comments, derogatory terms and threats of violence.

"She felt scared,” Mr Fox said.

He said police located the offender in Biloela.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the man thought he and his former partner were reconciling their relationship when he discovered she was seeing a new man.

Ms Craven said he had been drinking for four days at the time.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered the man to complete 40 hours of community service within a year. A conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners