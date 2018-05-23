Harassing texts still breach DV orders

COURT: Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard the victim found 105 missed calls and 356 SMSs from the man

COURT: Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard the victim found 105 missed calls and 356 SMSs from the man Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3

A MAN was in Biloela, drunk, when he decided to breach a domestic violence order by leaving threatening and derogatory messages on a woman's voice mail.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 14 to the charge.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the victim found 105 missed calls and 356 texts from the man from between April 10 to 14.

He said the messages contained negative comments, derogatory terms and threats of violence.

"She felt scared,” Mr Fox said.

Related

Police share shocking body cam footage as CQ's DV rates rise

17 domestic violence convictions with five victims

Young man's history of anger management issues

He said police located the offender in Biloela.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the man thought he and his former partner were reconciling their relationship when he discovered she was seeing a new man.

Ms Craven said he had been drinking for four days at the time.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered the man to complete 40 hours of community service within a year. A conviction was recorded.