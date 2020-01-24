Harch hopes to strike again in Charity Big Bash

STRIKE POWER: Murray Harch, who took his best figures of 6/20 at the weekend, will line up with Northside in tonight’s Moltec Charity Big Bash at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

STRIKE POWER: Murray Harch, who took his best figures of 6/20 at the weekend, will line up with Northside in tonight’s Moltec Charity Big Bash at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

CRICKET: Murray Harch will be hoping to repeat last weekend’s bowling heroics when he lines up for the Moltec Charity Big Bash tonight.

The 41-year-old will play for Northside against Southside in the third edition of the fundraiser at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

This year’s charity is the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Appeal – Capricorn Region.

Harch comes into the contest in red-hot form with the ball after recording the best figures of his 34-year cricket career on Sunday.

The right-arm quick took 6/20 for Rockhampton Brothers in their Cap Challenge clash against Gracemere.

Murray Harch was on song for Rockhampton Brothers on Sunday.

He also recorded another first – taking a wicket with the first ball of the game.

Brothers went on to dismiss Gracemere for 103 but fell short in the run chase, all out for 72.

The game was the first Harch had played in five weeks.

“I didn’t think I was going to get that many wickets,” he said.

“I just run in and bowl – and it turned out for the best.

“I was pretty happy with my figures … not bad for some 41-year-old running in from the far end.”

Harch was on a hat-trick but delivered a wide down legside on his hat-trick ball.

He did the same thing in the last game he played before Christmas against Cap Coast.

“Consistency is the key,” he joked.

Murray Harch captained Northside to victory in the inaugural Charity Big Bash in 2018.

Harch is looking forward to playing in the charity game again after captaining Northside to victory in the inaugural game in 2018.

Northside are gunning for the three-peat after taking the honours last year as well.

Harch believes Southside will be a tougher prospect this year.

“Southside is very strong, especially with Sam Lowry and Joe McGahan who have recently come back from the Australian Country Championships.

“In saying that, we’ve got a pretty good team ourselves so we won’t be going on the back foot, that’s for sure.

“Todd Harmsworth’s in there and he’s been making good runs and Daniel Caldwell from the Coast has been bowling well.

Batter Todd Harmsworth, pictured in action for Northside in last year’s game, will be a key figure again tonight. Northside. Picture: File

“We’ll be putting our best foot forward and doing our best to knock them off again.

“It will be a good night of cricket and hopefully a lot of people turn out for it so we can raise some money for a good cause.”

Harch has another big incentive to perform tonight - his dad Darryl, who is visiting from Goomeri, will be in the crowd.

The game starts at 6pm. It will be preceded by a free come and try session for kids from 4.30pm.

Spectators will be able to donate money during the night and some proceeds from the canteen will be donated by Rockhampton Cricket to the cause.

CHARITY BIG BASH TEAMS

Northside: Asher Colley, Brent Hartley, Daniel Caldwell, Leighton Milburn, Logan Whitfield, Murray Harch, Nick Lotarski, Steven Munchow, Stian Koen, Tim Reid, Todd Harmsworth, Travis Applewaite. Coach: Aaron Harmsworth.

Southside: Adam Van Bael, Callum McMahon, David Heymer, Greg Tootell, Jack Harris, Jason Seng, Joe McGahan, Luke Johnstone, Luke Reid, Sam Chew, Sam Lowry, Trent Acutt. Coach: Jason Wells.