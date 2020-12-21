Hard closure as state acts on NSW COVID-19 crisis

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a hard border closure to Greater Sydney, with barricades erected from 6am tomorrow.

As NSW grapples with an ever-growing coronavirus crisis, Queensland has recorded one new case, a quarantined traveller returned from overseas, and now has 10 active cases.

"This is really important everyone, we want everyone to do the right thing, so people will be turned around," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She said people had already been turned around at the border.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young also urged anyone who was in the Glen Hotel at Brisbane's Eight Mile Plains on December 16 to come forward, after a case linked to the Avalon cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches visited there.

She said 560 people have so far but "we're not sure everyone has come forward".

She also urged anyone in Queensland who was in the northern areas of Sydney from December 11 to come forward and get tested.

"We are seeing very long queues at our testing facilities, if that happens, go online and see where the other testing facilities are," she said.

"Don't think it's a sniff or a cold, it could easily be COVID.

"We've got through this before, I'm positive we'll get through it again,"



She urged people to hand over their details under the new introduction of mandatory QR codes or electronic processes.

The Premier urged anyone who had been in Greater Sydney this month to get tested.

Dr Young said despite long queues at facilities, that Queenslanders should get tested no matter how minor the symptoms.

"We are seeing very long queues at our testing facilities," she said.

She said if that is the case, to go online and see which other facilities are open.

Dr Young has also urged Queenslanders to ensure their contact details are correct when filling out QR codes and check ins.

She said COVID testing clinics were ramping up their resources, extending hours and taking on more staff.

Greater Sydney would need another 28 days of no community transmission for the border to reopen to them, Dr Young said.

It comes as police begin turning back dozens of vehicles at the border after Greater Sydney was declared a COVID-19 hotspot.

Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said about 80 people had been turned back after the hotspot declaration came into force at 1am today.

Border barricades were yet to be erected, but Supt Wheeler said there were traffic jams stretching up to 10km on the Pacific Motorway as Queenslanders rushed to return before 1am tomorrow, when they will be forced into hotel quarantine if they have visited Sydney.

"The delays are considerable and people really need to plan their journeys," Supt Wheeler said.

"Because these delays are being measured in hours, not minutes."

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the concerns were at the road borders.

He said while doing random intercepts, 81 people had been sent home and 112 had been sent into hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Hard closure as state acts on NSW COVID-19 crisis