'Hard core' circus role pays off for Rose

MESMERISING: Circus Oz performs Model Citizen. The high energy circus show will be at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, April 26.

WHEN Rose Chalker McGann first saw aerial acrobatics, she was mesmerised by the strength, beauty and grace of the performers.

She was studying visual arts at university at the time, but immediately took up circus classes in Melbourne.

They ignited a passion and fuelled an obsession.

Five years later, Rose is the one enchanting audiences in the high energy Circus Oz season of Model Citizen.

Rose said aerial was "freeing" to perform, showcasing the body's movement and strength.

Circus Oz performs Model Citizen. Rob Blackburn

While it was the graceful beauty which caught Rose's eye that first time, it's an element of the art she would like to see transformed.

"I don't think (being graceful) should be a requirement," she said.

"I think it should be a bit more harsh and direct and a bit more angular instead of always looking graceful or beautiful because that's really hard."

On stage, Rose said she always felt powerful, beautiful and humbled to be giving something to the audience.

The training regime leading up to the four-month season touring Victoria, Queensland, and New South Wales was intense, but Rose said circus could be deceptive.

Circus Oz performs Model Citizen. Rob Blackburn

"The funny thing about this sort of stuff is that you don't really feel like you're working, it's more of a mental thing," Rose said.

"You're not really even thinking about how tired you are.

"That's the great thing about circus, you don't actually think about how hard it is."

Joining the Circus Oz team as they embark on a new tour under the artistic direction of Rob Tannion has been a big learning curve for Rose.

"I'm working with such a great ensemble," she said.

"As a first circus job it is intense and, I'm not going to lie, it is hard core.

"I have been overwhelmed a couple of times.

"But in those moments you learn so much about yourself and how you perform.

"I don't think I would have learnt this fast or well in other areas if I hadn't taken this job."

Rose said the team of other experienced circus performers had been a constant source of encouragement in preparing for the tour.

From new skills to learning how to manage the pressure of so many shows, Rose said their knowledge was invaluable.