Hard hits and good fun at Town v Country Carnival

TENNIS: Some of the hardest hits Rockhampton Tennis Association has seen in years headlined the final rounds of the 95th Town v Country Carnival on the weekend.

It was an event not just showcasing talent from across the state but also the camaraderie of a club that still has not lost the charm and banter of the beloved game.

Club secretary Peter Lawrence said the committee was very pleased with the successful event, which managed to avoid the rain and take advantage of the sunshine.

Twenty-three teams of nearly 170 players battled it out over three days, wrapping up in the finals on Monday.

In the men's A grade division, Brisbane Tea Bags defeated Spare Parts 18-7.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Tea Bags were some of the hardest hitting people we've seen in Rockhampton in many years,” Lawrence said.

"They gave the ball a big whack and had great players.

"Both teams played super well.”

In the B grade division, Rockhampton's Good Times defended their win against "grand old double specialists from Gladstone” the Gods, for the second year in a row.

The team was made up of Peter Lynch, Greg Osbourne, Mal Cook and Cameron James and the final score was 18-4.

"They're onto a good thing but they're starting to wear out. Old age is wearing them,” Lawrence laughed.

"They've won it five times in the last six or seven years.

"It was a replay of last year's final with the same results. They kept Gods out for another year.

"One of our players Gordon played cricket Saturday morning and was hit on the wrist but bandaged it up and struggled on. It was a great performance.”

Lawrence said the team's sledging and ability to have a good time and embrace the spirit of the event, helped get them over the line.

For him, not taking oneself too seriously is the key to going far in an event like this.

"It's a very social event. It's about people from other towns and other people coming to Rockhampton and having a good weekend,” he said.

In the C grade, Rockhampton's Wannabes, which featured Lawrence, defeated Biloela's Bitsa team 21-19.

"They were made up of bits of everyone and we beat them,” Lawrence said.

"Of all the finals, that was the closest final.

"It came down to the last set. It was very close.

"A young lad, Ming Ong, kept the team together.

"I had a winning volley at 5-2 and missed and they came back. I redeemed myself.”

In the women's B grade, Rockhampton's Veteranettes beat Biloela's Giggles 24-13.

In the C grade, the final ladies match consisted of Rockhampton's Ladybirds, who competed together for their first time with two Gladstone players, and Baralaba's Slice Girls.

Ladybirds defeated their opponents 20-15.

In the event's glory days, hundreds of teams would come to Rockhampton to compete, however those numbers have since dropped over the years.

Despite this, this year's numbers were an increase from last year, giving Lawrence hope that things "are looking up” for the event's future.

"I've played tennis since I was in school and it's just a great sport you can play until the day you die,” he said.

"We had one guy on the weekend, Merv, who is 83 and played in the B1 comp with the Comebacks. He played well.

"Tennis is a good workout without being too much impact and it gives you a great sense of camaraderie, people cheer each other on and you have a bit of a joke and a great weekend together.”

This week, Rockhampton Tennis Association will kick off its winter season, with a Thursday night competition and a Saturday afternoon competition.

This is the first time in many years the club has run two competitions in one week.

Lawrence hopes the variety will cater for people to play under lights at night and on weekends under the sunshine.

There are still spots available on the teams.

Those wishing to sign up can phone Rockhampton Tennis Association on 4922 5181 or visit the centre on Lion Creek Rd.