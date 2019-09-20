Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Hard task for judges at business awards

Louise Shannon
20th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHDC LIST OF BUSINESS WINNERS

Capricorn Enterprise Tourism, Hospitality and Events Award

WINNER: Roses & Beans

FINALISTS: CHRRUP, Fair Dinkum Meats, Miner’s Heritage, Springsure Working Horse Association, Takarakka Bush Resort

CQ Inland Port Manufacturing, Trades andConstruction Award

WINNER: GT HOSES

FINALISTS: APH Glass & Aluminium, Central Highlands Fabrications

The Qld Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Agribusiness Award

WINNER: CHRRUP

FINALISTS: PLF Australia, SwarmFarm

Central Highlands Regional Council Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award

WINNER: Sutherland & Reynolds — Maraboon Veterinary Surgery

FINALISTS: Emerald Medical Clinic, Emerald Pharmacy Services, Streamline Swimming Centre

Central Highlands Regional Council Retail, Wholesale & Distribution Services Award

WINNER: Fair Dinkum Meats

FINALISTS: Country Allure, Emerald Pharmacy Services, Gruffalo & Co., Roses & Beans, Shelfield Coffee Brewers.

Qantas Professional & Business Services Award

WINNER: 4T Consultants

FINALISTS: Centre for Play Therapy, Resource Property

H.E.M.E. Research & Skills Development Award

WINNER: Heumillers Enterprises

FINALIST: The Qld Department of Agriculture & Fisheries

Local Buying Foundation Innovation & Technology Award

WINNER: SwarmFarm

FINALISTS: Fair Dinkum Meats, PLF Australia

Local Buying Foundation Not-for-Profit Award

WINNER: Yumba Bimbi Support Services

FINALISTS: Emerald Medical Clinic, Springsure Working Horse Association

CQU Young Business Leader of the Year Award

WINNER: Angela Taylor — Country Allure

FINALISTS: Aaron Lee — Rural Skate Park Development Initiative Inc.

Advance Queensland Emerging Business of the Year Award

WINNER: Country Allure

FINALISTS: Gruffalo & Co., PLF Australia, Shelfield Coffee Brewers

CHDC Business of the Year Award

WINNER: Sutherland & Reynolds — Maraboon Veterinary Surgery

Hall of Fame Inductees

4T Consultants

Fair Dinkum Meats

People’s Choice for Customer Service Award

WINNER: Takarakka Bush Resort

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    premium_icon Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    News A ‘tranquil haven for tourists and small groups of travellers’

    Bruce Highway bordered by flames as major blaze breaks out

    premium_icon Bruce Highway bordered by flames as major blaze breaks out

    News Fire crews are racing to contain a fire burning along the Bruce Highway

    • 20th Sep 2019 2:15 PM
    Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    premium_icon Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    News A court ruling means the shark control measures will be removed, increasing swimmer...

    Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    premium_icon Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    News 19 year old Rockhampton woman dances her way through the rough seas of Hurricane...