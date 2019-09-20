Hard task for judges at business awards
CHDC LIST OF BUSINESS WINNERS
Capricorn Enterprise Tourism, Hospitality and Events Award
WINNER: Roses & Beans
FINALISTS: CHRRUP, Fair Dinkum Meats, Miner’s Heritage, Springsure Working Horse Association, Takarakka Bush Resort
CQ Inland Port Manufacturing, Trades andConstruction Award
WINNER: GT HOSES
FINALISTS: APH Glass & Aluminium, Central Highlands Fabrications
The Qld Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Agribusiness Award
WINNER: CHRRUP
FINALISTS: PLF Australia, SwarmFarm
Central Highlands Regional Council Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award
WINNER: Sutherland & Reynolds — Maraboon Veterinary Surgery
FINALISTS: Emerald Medical Clinic, Emerald Pharmacy Services, Streamline Swimming Centre
Central Highlands Regional Council Retail, Wholesale & Distribution Services Award
WINNER: Fair Dinkum Meats
FINALISTS: Country Allure, Emerald Pharmacy Services, Gruffalo & Co., Roses & Beans, Shelfield Coffee Brewers.
Qantas Professional & Business Services Award
WINNER: 4T Consultants
FINALISTS: Centre for Play Therapy, Resource Property
H.E.M.E. Research & Skills Development Award
WINNER: Heumillers Enterprises
FINALIST: The Qld Department of Agriculture & Fisheries
Local Buying Foundation Innovation & Technology Award
WINNER: SwarmFarm
FINALISTS: Fair Dinkum Meats, PLF Australia
Local Buying Foundation Not-for-Profit Award
WINNER: Yumba Bimbi Support Services
FINALISTS: Emerald Medical Clinic, Springsure Working Horse Association
CQU Young Business Leader of the Year Award
WINNER: Angela Taylor — Country Allure
FINALISTS: Aaron Lee — Rural Skate Park Development Initiative Inc.
Advance Queensland Emerging Business of the Year Award
WINNER: Country Allure
FINALISTS: Gruffalo & Co., PLF Australia, Shelfield Coffee Brewers
CHDC Business of the Year Award
WINNER: Sutherland & Reynolds — Maraboon Veterinary Surgery
Hall of Fame Inductees
4T Consultants
Fair Dinkum Meats
People’s Choice for Customer Service Award
WINNER: Takarakka Bush Resort