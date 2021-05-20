Menu
Jason Ryan pleaded guilty to 14 charges in Bundaberg District Court including assault occasioning bodily harm.
‘Hard time’: How inmates terrorised brother of ‘girl in the cupboard’

Geordi Offord
20th May 2021 2:30 PM
Details have emerged about how the brother of ‘girl in the cupboard’ Natasha Ryan has been moved to protective custody in jail after copping abuse from fellow inmates.

Jason Ryan, 24, was sentenced to four and a half years in jail after pleading guilty to a number of violent offences in Bundaberg District Court on Wednesday.

During his submissions, Ryan’s barrister Nick Larter told the court about the “significant traumatic event” his client had suffered.

His older sister Natasha Ryan disappeared in 1998 after being dropped off to school when she was just 14 years old.

She was missing and believed dead for almost five years during which time her family held a memorial service for her in Bundaberg and their parents relationship broke down.

Convicted serial killer Leonard John Fraser later confessed to killing her but in a sensational twist she was found alive, hiding in a cupboard at her boyfriend’s Rockhampton home, during Fraser’s trial for her murder.

The bizarre turn of events sparked a worldwide media frenzy.

Natasha Ryan was presumed dead for five years. She was found hiding in her boyfriend's home at Rockhampton in 2003.
Mr Larter told the court his client had a “hard time in custody” because of his link to the notorious case.

He said a documentary on Leonard John Fraser was recently televised and seen in the prison which brought unwanted attention to Ryan and he was abused by his fellow inmates.

Mr Larter said as a result Ryan had been moved out of “mainstream prison”, where he was working in the metal shop and in landscaping, and placed in protection which put constraints on his ability to work.

Ryan was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment with another nine month sentence to be served cumulatively.

He will be eligible for parole in April next year.

