Hard times ahead for new Council

While Tanya Lynch is currently in sixth place for a place at Livingstone Shire table she sees hard times ahead whether she secures a place at Council or not

ANDY Ireland has streaked ahead in the polls for the position of Mayor for Livingstone Shire and while the voting continues, former Mayor Bill Ludwig has already conceded defeat.

The tally for the six councillor positions currently has Pat Eastwood leading the poll with 12,427, Glenda Mather 11,932, Adam Belot 11,497, Nigel Hutton 10,538, Andrea Friend 9757 and Tanya Lynch with 9352 votes.

Rhodes Watson is currently not far behind the frontrunners with 9306 votes.

While the sixth place at the table is still sitting precariously between Tanya Lynch and Rhodes Watson, Tanya said life would go on regardless of the end tally.

“I worked very hard during the campaign in the lead up to the election and I am very proud of what I have achieved,” she said.

“I have enjoyed spending time with the other candidates throughout the campaign and getting to know more people within our shire.

“Whoever wins, I hope they do our shire proud.

“We have some very hard times ahead with the economic repercussions of restrictions enforced to slow the spread of coronavirus, so whether I am elected or not, I wish everyone all the very best as we move forward.”

THE COUNT

Livingstone vote tally up to Thursday April 2

Councillors – 73.27 per cent of the vote counted

Pat Eastwood – 12,427

Glenda Mather – 11,932

Adam Belot – 11,497

Nigel Hutton – 10,538

Andrea Friend – 9757

Tanya Lynch – 9352

Rhodes Watson – 9306

Leah Grice – 8875

Stephen Bird – 7133

Leo Honek – 5503

Matthew Peach – 5037

Scott Tarratt – 4928

Kieth Sully – 3498

Athol Keanalley – 2688

Mike Decman – 2394

Mayor – 77.38 per cent of the vote counted

Andy Ireland – 9202

Bill Ludwig – 8181

Lynelle Burns – 2485