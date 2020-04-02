Hard times ahead for new Council
ANDY Ireland has streaked ahead in the polls for the position of Mayor for Livingstone Shire and while the voting continues, former Mayor Bill Ludwig has already conceded defeat.
The tally for the six councillor positions currently has Pat Eastwood leading the poll with 12,427, Glenda Mather 11,932, Adam Belot 11,497, Nigel Hutton 10,538, Andrea Friend 9757 and Tanya Lynch with 9352 votes.
Rhodes Watson is currently not far behind the frontrunners with 9306 votes.
While the sixth place at the table is still sitting precariously between Tanya Lynch and Rhodes Watson, Tanya said life would go on regardless of the end tally.
“I worked very hard during the campaign in the lead up to the election and I am very proud of what I have achieved,” she said.
“I have enjoyed spending time with the other candidates throughout the campaign and getting to know more people within our shire.
“Whoever wins, I hope they do our shire proud.
“We have some very hard times ahead with the economic repercussions of restrictions enforced to slow the spread of coronavirus, so whether I am elected or not, I wish everyone all the very best as we move forward.”
THE COUNT
Livingstone vote tally up to Thursday April 2
Councillors – 73.27 per cent of the vote counted
Pat Eastwood – 12,427
Glenda Mather – 11,932
Adam Belot – 11,497
Nigel Hutton – 10,538
Andrea Friend – 9757
Tanya Lynch – 9352
Rhodes Watson – 9306
Leah Grice – 8875
Stephen Bird – 7133
Leo Honek – 5503
Matthew Peach – 5037
Scott Tarratt – 4928
Kieth Sully – 3498
Athol Keanalley – 2688
Mike Decman – 2394
Mayor – 77.38 per cent of the vote counted
Andy Ireland – 9202
Bill Ludwig – 8181
Lynelle Burns – 2485