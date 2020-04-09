Hard workers get chocolate bonus

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital is giving a much-needed financial shot in the arm to local cafes and food outlets, ordering staff meals to help the businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coffee Society delivered an order of 100 lunches with Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital Chief Executive Officer Fiona Hebbard planning to treat staff to meals from other outlets in the coming weeks.

Ms Hebbard said apart from helping local businesses, the initiative was also a way to thank hard-working employees during these challenging times.

“Our hospital is part of a vibrant community here in Rockhampton and we want to help local businesses survive this difficult time so we can come together again afterwards,” Ms Hebbard said.

“So far, we have supported The Crazy Joker and the Brunswick Hotel.

“This week, we’ve ordered from Coffee Society, another popular café amongst locals.

“While it has closed to dine-in patrons, it is still providing takeaway meals to remain a viable business. We want to continue to support them.”

Coffee Society owners Ayden and Spencer Chapman opened their business just under three years ago and employ 14 local staff.

“This order from Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital is definitely a great help for us in this current climate” Mrs Chapman said.

“On Thursday we delivered a variety of different wraps for staff lunches, from pulled pork, shredded Asian beef and spiced chicken as well as gluten-free and vegan options.

“We will also be supplying some of our signature chocolate brownies as a gift from us to all the hospital workers who are doing such a great job under such difficult circumstances.”

Mrs Chapman, who met her husband in Rockhampton when both moved to the region for work about seven years ago, said the city had a generous and engaged community.

“This initiative is a great example of how the community and businesses pull together in Rockhampton during tough times,” she said.

Ms Hebbard said it was also a small gesture of thanks to Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital staff.

“These are challenging times for the health care industry and we are really committed to ensuring all of our staff know how much they are appreciated,” she said. We have a philosophy of ‘people caring for people’ and we are really proud of our teams who are continuing to personify this as they look after the patients in our community.”