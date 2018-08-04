Hardy applauds Norths' young guns who have stepped up

RUGBY LEAGUE: His side has locked up a finals berth but Norths coach Kane Hardy says he is looking no further ahead than tonight's away game against Tannum.

The A-grade competition's top five is set with the final round of the regular season to be played this weekend.

Yeppoon are first, Rockhampton Brothers second, Norths third, Biloela fourth and Emu Park fifth.

Hardy is "over the moon” about his side's performance this season.

"It's a completely different team to the last two years,” he said.

"We've used 42 players this season and given a lot of 17 and 18-year-olds a run.

"A lot of credit has to go to our young guys. They've been given an opportunity and they've taken it with both hands.

"They need a pat on the back. They've really stepped up and given it a good crack.”

Hardy said while it was exciting to be in the finals mix, he was not focusing on that.

"We've got one more week to concentrate on before we start thinking about finals,” he said.

"We need to play the best we can and come without any injuries.”

Norths' finals campaign has been dented with workhorse forward Sam Kitchin breaking his ankle two weeks ago.

"Sam's been our best all year, he's consistent every week,” Hardy said.

"He's a massive loss for us but we can't look back, we just need to keep moving forward.

"We know Yeppoon and Brothers are the benchmark but we just want to keep doing what we're doing.

"In finals footy, you know that if you can stay around anything can happen.

"We'll just be looking to get into the grind, take our opportunities and see how we go.”

A-GRADE LADDER

Yeppoon 32

Rocky Brothers 28

Norths 24

Biloela 22

Emu Park 18

Valleys 14

Gladstone Brothers 12

Woorabinda 12

Tannum 8

Fitzroy/Gracemere 0