Trevor and Julie Hardy vote for Division 7 councillors at Glenmore High School
Hardys vote for local employment at election

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
28th Mar 2020 3:54 PM
Trevor and Julie Hardy visited Glenmore State School to cast their votes in the Division 7 local election, and they’re hoping to see Margaret Strelow reinstated as Mayor.

“She does a good job and she’s a lovely lady,” Mr Hardy said.

“She shares our Christian values.”

The Hardys are associated with both the Rock Covenant Love and Forward in Faith ministries, and sorely miss catching up with fellow parishioners during the coronavirus social isolation measures.

They compensate by having a “bit of a gathering” at home with their four children.

Mrs Hardy admits it’s hard with the kids at home so much after school when they’d usually be out with their friends.

“If they end up shutting the schools, we’re just going to have to work around it and face it,” she said.

Luckily, Mr Hardy’s job at Nu-Tank has been unaffected to date.

In terms of election outcomes, he said they were voting in favour of candidates who supported employment.

“We need the Adani mines to create jobs,” he said.

“People need to work and not rely on government funding.”

