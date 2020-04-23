Menu
Noel Gill, son Jake and wife Gayle wave to birthday wellwishers outside the Rockhampton Hospital
News

Harley birthday surprise to “gorgeous husband, beautiful man”

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 11:13 AM
Sharyn Fletcher’s been friends with Gayle for 25 years and, in all that time, she reckons the best thing that happened is when her bestie met Noel Gill.

“Gayle and I been joined at the hip since our kids went to Waraburra School together and they’re adults now,” she said.

“And then she met Noel ten years ago and he’s just the most perfect man; he’s made her really happy.

“She finally found someone amazing.”

Noel Gill, with Cooper Shaw and Jake Gadd, and wife Gayle wave to birthday wellwishers outside the Rockhampton Hospital
So when Noel, who’s been confined to palliative care at Rockhampton Hospital, couldn’t celebrate his 57th birthday with friends and family, Ms Fletcher organised a driveway surprise.

On Thursday morning, dozens of vehicles decked in streamers and balloons, including Mr Gill’s own beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle, did a lap of the roundabout outside the Emergency department.

Mrs Gill, who was in on the surprise, held hands with her husband as they smiled and waved at the birthday wellwishers.

His popularity was evident in the sheer number of people who came to wish him a happy birthday.

“He’s a gorgeous husband and a beautiful man,” said Mrs Gill who lives just up the hill from her bestie on the Mt Morgan Razorback.

“I’m really grateful to everyone for coming out to see him today.”

rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

