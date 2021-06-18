Harley Davidson rider busted three times over alcohol limit

Jacob McGregor Lance Dwyer, 31, wasÂ busted drink driving on his Harley Davidson while his licence was State Penalities Enforcement Registry suspended, months after being busted possessing cocaine and marijuana.

Jacob McGregor Lance Dwyer, 31, wasÂ busted drink driving on his Harley Davidson while his licence was State Penalities Enforcement Registry suspended, months after being busted possessing cocaine and marijuana.

A car yard salesman has lost his driver’s licence after being busted drink driving on his Harley Davidson while his licence was State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended, months after being busted possessing cocaine and marijuana.

Jacob McGregor Lance Dwyer, 31, pleaded guilty on June 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing drug utensils, two of possessing weapons, one drink drive and one drive while licence suspended.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said police intercepted Dwyer riding a Harley Davidson on James Street, Mount Morgan, on June 6 about 4.15pm.

Jacob McGregor Lance Dwyer, 31, wasÂ busted drink driving on his Harley Davidson while his licence was State Penalities Enforcement Registry suspended, months after being busted possessing cocaine and marijuana.

She said he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Ms Butler said Dwyer’s blood-alcohol content reading was .163 after drinking at The Grand Hotel at Mount Morgan.

She said he told police he was unaware his licence had been suspended.

Dwyer was busted with drugs and weapons after police searched his Yeppoon house on January 29, 2021.

“This is somewhat concerning offending,” Ms Butler said.

“The defendant is possessing about one gram of cocaine.

“It’s particularly concerning that a member of the community, without a weapons licence, has in his possession a break action shotgun and a category B Centrefire rifle.”

She said further, the firearms were not stored well, having being wrapped in a blue sheet and left in a wardrobe.

The court heard Dwyer had a two-page criminal record which included convictions for drug possession and a drink driving conviction on his traffic history from 2013.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Dwyer had taken the weapons from a family farm after his grandfather died in 2020, had removed the pin, and there was ammunition at his house.

He said Dwyer had three drinks with lunch at Mount Morgan and felt fine when he left.

Mr King said Dwyer had moved house and not updated his address, which led to him missing the suspension notification letter.

He said Dwyer had been working as a salesman at a local car yard for the past five years and had a degree in environmental science which he used while working at the mines for five years prior.

Jacob McGregor Lance Dwyer, 31, wasÂ busted drink driving on his Harley Davidson while his licence was State Penalities Enforcement Registry suspended, months after being busted possessing cocaine and marijuana.

Mr King said his client had participated in Movember with his team raising about $8,000 and did volunteer work with the Quoin Island turtle rehabilitation program.

Magistrate Jason Schubert placed Dwyer on a 12-month probation order, disqualified him from driving for 10-months and ordered convictions be recorded.

Originally published as Harley Davidson rider busted three times over alcohol limit