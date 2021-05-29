Menu
A disqualified driver was caught riding an orange Harley Davidson with a pillion passenger. Generic file photo.
Harley ride leads to two-year disqualification

JANN HOULEY
29th May 2021 12:00 AM
An 18-year-old man who rode a motorcycle only eight days after having his licence disqualified for four months, was back in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

David Abell, who pleaded guilty on May 26 to disqualified driving, was pulled over on April 23 riding an orange Harley Davidson with a pillion passenger.

Magistrate Jason Schubert demanded to know why he should not sentence Abell to a jail term for such “absolute contempt” of the court.

“You thumbed your nose at authorities,” he said.

“You were at risk of spending 18 months in prison yet you still drove.”

Abell, who is unemployed, said he was “not really sure” why he committed the offence.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for a further two years.

Mr Schubert said he could “almost guarantee” the defendant would be placed in custody if he offended again within those two years.

“You’ve had your chance,” he said.

“Now walk away and don’t come back again.”

