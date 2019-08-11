Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Harley Davidson Soft Tail Fat Boy similar to this one was involved in a crash on Pilbeam Drive last night.
CRASH: Harley Davidson Soft Tail Fat Boy similar to this one was involved in a crash on Pilbeam Drive last night. Christopher Chan GLA181012RIDE
News

Harley rider comes unstuck on road down Mt Archer

Leighton Smith
by
11th Aug 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN crashed his Harley Davidson 'Fat Boy' motorcycle driving down Mount Archer after 9.30pm yesterday.

Police confirmed the rider involved in the incident was in his 20s.

He was believed to have lost control of his bike heading down Pilbeam Drive before sliding and finishing up under the left guard rail.

Another motorist who was following stopped to render assistance.

Paramedics treated the man for head, leg and arm injuries before transporting him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

As per standard crash procedure, police administered a random breath test, which returned a negative result.

Consequently, no charges or infringement tickets were given.

Forensic crash investigators weren't called to investigate the crash.

　

fat boy harley davidson mt archer pilbeam drive tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

    premium_icon CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

    News Two men were stuck for two days before triggering their EPIRB.

    Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

    premium_icon Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

    Rugby League Emus to take on reigning champs in elimination semi

    CQ's tragic homelessness issue placed under the spotlight

    premium_icon CQ's tragic homelessness issue placed under the spotlight

    News Support organisation calls on all levels governments for more help.

    $35.5 million plan to help tackle CQ's homelessness problem

    premium_icon $35.5 million plan to help tackle CQ's homelessness problem

    Politics Addressing homelessness is close to Rockhampton MP's heart.