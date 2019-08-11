Harley rider comes unstuck on road down Mt Archer

CRASH: Harley Davidson Soft Tail Fat Boy similar to this one was involved in a crash on Pilbeam Drive last night.

A MAN crashed his Harley Davidson 'Fat Boy' motorcycle driving down Mount Archer after 9.30pm yesterday.

Police confirmed the rider involved in the incident was in his 20s.

He was believed to have lost control of his bike heading down Pilbeam Drive before sliding and finishing up under the left guard rail.

Another motorist who was following stopped to render assistance.

Paramedics treated the man for head, leg and arm injuries before transporting him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

As per standard crash procedure, police administered a random breath test, which returned a negative result.

Consequently, no charges or infringement tickets were given.

Forensic crash investigators weren't called to investigate the crash.