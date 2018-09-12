Harleys rolled to Byfield, raising funds for rescue service

Motorcycle enthusiasts participated in an over 200km ride raising both funds and awareness for motorcycle safety in the Roll the Dice Charity Bike Ride.

ROCKY Harley-Davidson rolled up for a good cause on Sunday - to help raise funds for not-for-profit life-saving charity RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

They were a part of the successful Roll the Dice Charity Bike Ride where there were over 90 entries raising funds and awareness for motorcycle rider safety.

This was the first year Rocky Harley-Davidson have come on board with the event, and organisers say it's a great day for bikies to come together and advocate for motorcycle rider safety.

The Ride started at Rocky Harley-Davidson with a free breakfast and registrations before the rumble of Harley's roared through town and made their way to Byfield Store Markets.

After a brief stop in Byfield, the group made their way to Cawarral Store, then onto the Keppel Sands Hotel for lunch. Prizes from the multi draw raffle were drawn throughout the day, and thanks to the continued support of Fitzroy Trophies, several trophies were also presented. It all wrapped up back where it started at The Rumble Inn at Rocky Harley-Davidson.

RACQ Capricorn Heliopter Rescue's Kirsty Wooler said of the accidents that the service attends, 42% involve motor cycles with suspected spinal and neck injuries the most common outcome for the rider.

"Whilst wearing the correct protective gear, including a helmet, does greatly improve your chances of surviving a serious accident, all riders are encouraged to act in a responsible manner both on and off road to prevent an incident occurring,” she said.

"At the end of the day prevention is still the best cure".

The day was a great success for both riders and the Service with the key message of safety among all road users being paramount.