Harris celebrates win at Hervey Bay 100

POWERING ON: Phil Harris averaged a speed of 36km/h in the 80km bike leg in the Hervey Bay 100. He went on to win the male 25-29 years category. Picture: Contributed

POWERING ON: Phil Harris averaged a speed of 36km/h in the 80km bike leg in the Hervey Bay 100. He went on to win the male 25-29 years category. Picture: Contributed

TRIATHLON: Phil Harris did not realise he had won his age group at the Hervey Bay 100 until the event was well and truly over.

“My girlfriend told me a couple of hours after the race ended when she was looking at the results on the website,” he explained.

“I was really surprised actually – and really happy obviously.”

Harris took out the male 25-29 years category, completing the 2km swim, 80km ride and 18km run in 4:27:41.

He finished 45th overall in the 303-strong field.

Harris was not the only CQ triathlete to taste success at the testing event.

Mikayla Colley won the female 17-24 years category in 5:37:44, while Debra Minor was third in the female 50-54 years category and third in the TA Nissan state series.

Val-Joy Kalmikovs, Rhys Williams and Sylvia Smith joined forces to take the honours in the mixed teams event in 3:58:30.

Harris, who hails from Perth, said the Hervey Bay 100 was the first big event he had done since arriving in Rockhampton six months ago.

A strong cyclist, he decided in the lead-up to focus more on his running, and he also started swimming training under the experienced Kalmikovs.

The extra investment reaped rewards.

“I was feeling pretty relaxed heading in. I didn’t set a place goal or a strict time goal,” Harris said.

“I just did the race within my own limits and that’s the result that was produced.

“The win makes me feel really good. It motivates me to continue training and it lets me know I’m on the right path, that I’m doing things right.”