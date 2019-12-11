Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marketing manager for Harris Scarfe Chris Kontos inside the new Harris Scarfe department store at Rundle Place, Rundle Mall, Adelaide during preperations for its grand opening.
Marketing manager for Harris Scarfe Chris Kontos inside the new Harris Scarfe department store at Rundle Place, Rundle Mall, Adelaide during preperations for its grand opening.
Business

Harris Scarfe placed into voluntary administration

by Cameron England
11th Dec 2019 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARRIS Scarfe, has been placed in voluntary administration, ending a horror year for the nation's retailers.

The 170-year old business, which started as a hardware business in Adelaide in 1849, will continue to trade through Christmas while the administrators, Deloitte, assess the future for the department store chain.

The $380 million chain has nine stores in South Australia and locations in Victoria and Tasmania, employing more than 1800 staff across the country.

Trading will continue as normal over the Christmas period and employees will be paid by the receivers, says the appointed administrators Deloitte Restructuring Services (DRS).

"Harris Scarfe is a longstanding retail institution," DRS partner Vaughan Strawbridge said.

"We will be making every effort to secure a future for the business and intend to commence an immediate sale of business process."

The department store chain sells a wide variety of products, including bed linen, kitchenware, homewares, electrical appliances, and apparel across 66 stores.

In January, Adelaide-based menswear retailer Ed Harry went into voluntary administration and closed the next month.

Also in January, Aussie sportswear favourite Skins revealed it was on the brink of failure after applying for bankruptcy in a Swiss court.

At the end of the month, the Napoleon Perdis beauty empire announced the cult make-up chain's 56 Aussie stores had closed for stocktake. Administrators were appointed, and scores of stores have since collapsed.

Footwear trailblazer Shoes of Prey also met its demise in March this year, along with British fashion giant Karen Millen, which in September revealed it would soon shut all Aussie stores, leaving around 80 jobs in peril.

administration business harris scarfe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        premium_icon Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        News ‘The damage is pretty horrific and it’s pretty upsetting’: A Central Queensland man is racking up a massive debt overseas while trying to save his foot.

        Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        premium_icon Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        Council News Key council leader resigns suddenly and another worker is referred to CCC

        Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

        premium_icon Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

        News Jobs up for grabs as mining giant reveals contractor for rail signalling systems...

        Generous Holden fan’s touching gesture to cancer sufferer

        premium_icon Generous Holden fan’s touching gesture to cancer sufferer

        News HQ vs HR: the battle against cancer draws two Holden fans together