Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old man died in a crash at Witta overnight which split a car in two.
A 22-year-old man died in a crash at Witta overnight which split a car in two. 7 News Sunshine Coast
News

'Harrowing' crash killed man, split car in two

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Jul 2018 3:39 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2018 8:04 AM

A POLICE officer has described a crash that killed a 22-year-old Coast man and split a car in two as "harrowing".

The silver sedan crashed on Maleny-Kenilworth Rd about 8.40pm last night while travelling west-bound from Maleny.

The passenger died on scene and the driver - a 39-year-old Nambour man - was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but not admitted.

Speaking from the crash site, Senior Sergeant Mick Buckley said it was a "harrowing scene".

"(The driver) overtook a number of cars and then left the roadway and impacted a number of trees.

"The car's subsequently been split in two.

"It's not one we come across all that often."

crash fatal police queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Young girl hospitalised after early morning car crash

    Young girl hospitalised after early morning car crash

    News PARAMEDICS treated a 17-year-old girl after the crash around 1am.

    • 15th Jul 2018 9:12 AM
    Teenager hospitalised after brawl erupts in Rocky CBD

    Teenager hospitalised after brawl erupts in Rocky CBD

    Crime POLICE were called to East St around 5am to reports of an assault

    • 15th Jul 2018 9:06 AM
    Dreams come true for CQ kids as mermaids splash into lagoon

    Dreams come true for CQ kids as mermaids splash into lagoon

    Community MOTHER-daughter duo brightening school holidays with flick of tail

    Prices slashed by $50k on blocks of land at coast estate

    premium_icon Prices slashed by $50k on blocks of land at coast estate

    Property Five blocks have been contracted in two weeks

    Local Partners