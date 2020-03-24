Harrowing photos of virus nurses

Heroic British doctors and hospital staff have posted powerful pictures of their bruised faces after hours wearing protective gear to treat desperately ill coronavirus patients.

They shared the images after gruelling shifts battling against the bug, which has killed 244 people in Britain alone, reports The Sun.

It comes after London registrar Natalie Silvey uploaded the picture of herself looking exhausted after another day on the frontline.

She implored people to be sensible and stay inside for the good of themselves, others and the National Health Service (NHS).

Natalie Silvey posted this picture of herself looking exhausted with a bruised face. Picture: Twitter/Natalie Silvey

The doctor wrote: "This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.

"I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation."

Other medical workers responded with their own pictures showing them hard at work.

Health workers in full protective clothing also took to Twitter to show what life on the frontline looked like. Picture: Twitter. Picture: Twitter

One tweeted: "I feel your pain, this was me last night on a shift as a critical nurse when I went on my lunch hour after wearing a mask and all the gear. And you know what? I wouldn't be doing anything else!"

Another wrote: "I share you pain. Suspected case the other day but ITU so full PPE. Thank you for everything you are doing, rest when you can and keep safe xxx."

This latest round of photos follows a snap recently shared to social media by an Italian nurse working on a coronavirus ward.

Taking to Instagram two weeks ago, Alessia Bonari posted a snap showing bruising around her eyes, nose and forehead that she claimed was caused by having to wear ill-fitting protective gear

Another medic shared a snap of themselves after a long day at work wearing a mask. Picture: Twitter

In the caption, Ms Bonari said while she was often "afraid", constantly tired and under enormous pressure, looking after people infected with the virus remained her top priority.

"I'm afraid to go to work. I'm afraid because the mask may not adhere to my face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves," she said in her message.

"I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours.

Alessia Bonari recently shared this honest photo to Instagram, revealing how poorly fitted protective gear had bruised her face. Picture: Instagram/Alessiabonari

"I am psychologically tired, as are my colleagues, who have been in the same condition for weeks.

"But this won't prevent us from doing our job as we've always done. I will continue to take care of my patients because I am proud and I love my job."

Ms Bonari continued her missive by asking anyone who may read the post to make an effort to stay inside as a way of containing the spread of the virus.

"What I ask anyone who is reading this post is not to frustrate the efforts we are making, to be selfless, to stay at home and thus protect those who are most fragile.

"We young people are not immune to coronavirus, we too can get sick … I can't afford the luxury of going back to my quarantined house. I have to go to work and do my part. You do yours, I ask you please."

The death toll in Italy from coronavirus currently stands at 5476 after a terrifying rise of 651 deaths in one day.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harrowing photos of virus nurses

Hero doctors show photos of faces bruised by masks. Picture: Twitter